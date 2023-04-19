ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a new scam to be on the lookout for.

Onondaga County residents are receiving fake phone calls from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and being told that they will be charged with criminal contempt if they don’t pay the certain amount of money the caller asks for.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that these calls are a

scam and to never give out personal information including bank and credit card numbers to

unknown people.

You can submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, text TIPONON and your tip to 847411.