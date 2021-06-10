SCAM ALERT: Oswego Sheriff’s Office says watch out for a mailed letter from unaffiliated organization

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a mailed letter scam going around that looks like it is from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association asking for money to purchase bulletproof vests.

They say that the letter is titled, “National Drive for America’s Police and Sheriff’s Emergency Equipment Shortage Oswego, New York Area.”

The letter reads, “your help is urgently needed to get bulletproof vests to our police in these dangerous times, because essential equipment is sorely lacking due to state and local government budget cuts.”

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office assures residents that all officers have bulletproof vest and adequate local government funding to purchase new vests when they expire.

In a statement, the office said they have never received money from this organization and they have discovered that other agencies across the county reported the same.

