SCAM ALERT: Phone call from your grandchild looking for bail money may not actually be them

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a scam that is becoming prevalent in the area.

The scam happens when someone calls a person and pretends to be their relative, usually a grandchild, who has been arrested and is requesting that their bail needs to be paid immediately.

Generally, the phone will be quickly passed from the “relative” who has been arrested to their “attorney” who gives the details about bail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The requested amounts are often over $10,000.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown person in a large white van has reportedly been picking up the funds from the victims’ home or nearby. There are several cases being reported in the county as well as in Oneida and Madison County.

Anyone with information please call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411 or the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.