SCAM ALERT: Watch out for scammers calling, impersonating utilities companies

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is putting you on scam watch this evening, as a surge of phone scams continues state wide.

State Attorney General Letitia James sent out the warning, after a rise in incidents where scammers impersonate utilities customer service reps and urge customers to buy gift cards and call back with the serial numbers to pay a bill.

Scammers then put pressure on customers to pay immediately or else have their services cut off. Remember: utility providers will never accept gift cards as a form of payment.

If you or someone you know have been targeted by a similar scam, file a claim through the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau by calling 800- 771-7755.