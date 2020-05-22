Scam Watch: Beware of driveway paving scammers in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — Do you have a driveway that could use a fresh layer of asphalt? Well, this is the time of the year when rogue pavers make their way into our neighborhoods offering a quick and cheap fix.

This is the time when they roll into neighborhoods with all the equipment, supplies and a quick sales pitch. But, it all adds up to a scam.

“Be suspicious of anybody that walks up to you directly and tells you what you need some repair work done, so if someone knocks on your door and says they have a load of asphalt, that’s leftover from a nearby job, they’re willing to negotiate a cash rate with you, that should set off some bells,” said Sgt. Jon Seeber.

A quick and cheap fix, they may do half the job and demand more money. Or they can rush through the work and rush off. But, don’t be in a rush, as tempting as it sounds, and always check before hiring.

Take your time and do your homework because these guys hit fast and they move fast.

And with the weather warning up, we’re anxious to get outside and get some work done around the house. Whether it’s paving, painting, roof repairs or tree trimming, beware of anyone knocking on your door with a deal.