Scam Watch: Beware of fraudulent ads on social media for COVID-19 facemasks

(WSYR-TV) Members of the public are asked to be on the lookout for fraudulent social media ads selling custom made COVID-19 facemasks via the internet.

The New York State Police in North Syracuse has received numerous reports of orders placed for custom facemasks via the internet in which payment is rendered, but the product ordered is never delivered as agreed.

Attempts by customers to follow up with the seller have been met with no response, and the seller, in turn, blocking the account of the customer from further communication.

If you or someone you know has placed an order online for a facemask or made payment for a mask and feel as though you have been the victim of fraud, you are asked to call State Police at 315-366-6000, in reference to the ongoing investigation by Trooper Schug (case#9539453).

