SCAM WATCH: Don’t get scammed out of your gift cards

(WSYR-TV) — Gift cards are a popular and convenient way to give year-round gifts. Unfortunately, they are also scammers’ new favorite way to steal money.

This holiday season shoppers aren’t the only ones circling the gift card display. Scammers are too and the Better Business Bureau is offering a few tips to keep the season merry and bright.

Buying gift cards

Make sure to only buy gift cards from sources that you know and trust. Avoid buying gift cards from online auction sites because the cards may be counterfeit or stolen.

Inspecting gift cards

You should also inspect a gift card before buying it. Check that none of the protective stickers have been removed. Make sure that the codes on the back of the card haven’t been scratched off to show the pin number.

You should also make sure to report any damaged gift cards.

Receipts

It is also important to keep the receipt to your gift card. Whether you’re giving or getting, try to keep the original purchase receipt or the card’s ID number with the gift card.

Terms and conditions

Checking the terms and conditions is also something you should do. Is there an expiration date? Are there fees to use the card or for shipping and handling?

Will fees be taken out every time you use the card or after it sits unused for some period of time?

Usage

Make sure to use the card as soon as you can. It is not unusual to misplace gift cards or forget that you have them. Using them early will help you get the full value.

And you should treat gift cards like they are cash. If your card is lost or stolen, report it to the card’s issuer immediately.

And remember, never give gift card numbers or personal information over the phone.