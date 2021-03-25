SCAM WATCH: Job posting for Oswego County Airport is a scam

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says if you see a job posting online, think twice before sharing your personal information.

A job posting that’s been circulating Facebook lists a full-time position as an airport attendant at the Oswego County Airport. It says the job pays between $800 and $1,200 a week and asks applicants to provide a scanned form of ID and their social security card.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone that the county won’t ask for that documentation as part of the application process.