Scam watch: Protect yourself and your wallet from scammers

(WSYR-TV) — As the pandemic continues, criminals are trying new tactics to get your money and personal information.

No matter how many times we hear it, Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale can’t say it enough, especially now.

I was always told if it sounds like it’s too good to be true, then it probably is. We’re dealing with difficult times and I think at times when we have issues in our country — with people out of work, people feeling the need to want to donate because so many people are in need — that sometimes this type of element criminal comes out to try and get an easy mark from people that are really just looking to help. Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale

Scammers are even posing as the police. Camillus Police just put out a warning after neighbors were getting calls from imposters asking for donations.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Nightingale. “We’re in very difficult times with our profession right now and we don’t need anyone that’s going to be unscrupulous and especially posing as one of us… it just makes our job more difficult.”

And that’s not the only way they’re trying to get your money.

NewsChannel 9 has been hearing from viewers who are getting fake National Grid and Amazon phone calls and text messages.

A lot of times they won’t give you a number, they just want you to verify your name, maybe verify your SSN, maybe verify what bank you bank with… They’re very good at what they do and with just a little bit of information, they can do a lot of damage to you. Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale

The Town of Geddes Police Department sent out a warning to the public about an Amazon security scam.

This scam is received either by a call or text. The caller will try to convince you that your account has been compromise or you had an account opened in your name.

The caller says they will help catch the hacker by putting thousands of dollars into your account. They will then request that you transfer the money to an account in a name they give you.

If that won’t work, then the scammers will try and get you to buy several gift cards and mail them to an address or give the card numbers over the phone.

The Town of Geddes Police Department released the following statement on Facebook:

“Be aware of AMAZON security scam! Received either by call or text. The caller will attempt to convince you, your account has been compromised or you had an account opened in your name. Caller works hard to convince you to help them catch a hacker and offers to put thousands of dollars into your account. Then requests you to transfer that money to an account in a name they give you. If that doesn’t work, then it’s time to send you off to several stores for gift cards that they want mailed to a setup address or give them the card numbers over the phone. Also, try to gain access to your computer and steal your personal information. All a SCAM !!!”

So, don’t trust those scammers. Trust your gut.

To learn more about how you can avoid scammers who pretend to be with National Grid, click here.

