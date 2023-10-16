N.Y. (WETM) — More new phone scams are targeting New Yorkers.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, community members have recently reported getting phone calls from scammers pretending to be affiliated with law enforcement. In one of the calls, the scammer pretends to need to speak with the call recipient about an urgent criminal matter. The other scam involves the caller asking for support for a New York State Police Association campaign.

Sheriff’s offices would never call people to ask for money to settle criminal matters or to ask for donations, especially for other law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the New York State Police Department does not solicit the public for donations. Anyone who calls you asking for money and claiming to be affiliated with law enforcement is a scammer.

If you answer a call and you think the caller might be a scammer, hang up immediately. You can report scam calls to local law enforcement agencies or to the Federal Trade Commission.