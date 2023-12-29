SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was another dreary day Thursday across central New York. Is there any drier or colder air on the way as we look ahead to the new year? The details are below…

Can’t shake the showers just yet

Friday will be another damp day across the region with scattered rain showers expected once again. Be sure to keep the raincoat and umbrella on hand if you are headed out and about.

As a cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday, rain will start to mix in with and eventually change over to some snow showers as colder air builds in. Accumulations will be light and mainly confined to our higher terrain areas like the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse, where a coating to around an inch of snow is possible.

Cooler, but still mild for late December to end the week

Temperatures for Thursday remained well above average, even touching 50 in Syracuse, but there is some cooler air on the way late-week into the weekend.

We expect highs on Friday to be slightly cooler, but still unseasonably mild, in the mid 40s.

With the cold front moving through Friday night, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to around 40—cooler, yes, but still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

