Schedule for mandatory COVID-19 testing released for 30 schools in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Friday the schedule for 30 schools that will receive mandatory COVID-19 testing in order for the school to stay open for in-person learning.
Currently, parts of Onondaga County are in an orange zone. In order for schools to stay open in an orange zone, every student and staff member must be tested for COVID-19. In a yellow zone, at least 20% of the students and staff at a school need to be tested for COVID-19 in order to stay open.
On Friday, McMahon announced the first phase of schools that will receive the mandatory COVID-19 tests.
Onondaga County says the link to register for a test will be distributed by each individual school district.
Monday, November 30:
- All Saints Elementary School – 12:00pm – 1:35pm
- Bellevue Elementary School – 8:30am – 12:50pm
- Cathedral Academy at Pompeii – 8:30am – 10:35am
- Delaware Elementary School – 8:30am – 1:30pm
- Dr. King Elementary School – 8:30am – 1:45pm
- Faith Heritage – 8:30am – 12:50pm
- Franklin Elementary – 8:30am – 2pm
- Freemont Elementary – 12pm – 2:25pm
- Holy Cross – 12pm – 2:30pm
- Jowonio – 8:30am – 11:00am
- Living Word Academy – 8:30am – 1:50pm
- Lyncourt – 8:30am – 2:20pm
- McCarthy @ Beard School – 8:30am – 10:35am
- Montessori at Lemoyne – 8:30am – 1:25pm
- Montessori School of Syracuse – 8:30am – 10:40am
- Most Holy Rosary School – 8:30am – 11am
- Onondaga Hill Middle School – 12pm – 2:40pm
- Porter Elementary – 8:30am – 12:40pm
- Seymour Elementary – 8:30am – 1:45pm
- Solvay Middle School – 12:00pm – 2:05pm
- Syracuse Hebrew Day School – 8:30am – 10:55am
- Webster Elementary – 8:30am – 2:00pm
Tuesday, December 1:
- Blessed Sacrament – 8:30am – 11:20am
- ESM High School – 12:00pm – 2:25pm
- Lyncourt (Day 2) – 8:30am – 8:55am
- Moses Dewitt – 8:30am – 11am
- Montessori Discovery School – 8:30am – 9:55am
- Pine Grove Middle School – 12:00pm – 2:30pm
- Tecumseh Elementary School – 12:00pm – 1:50pm
- Westhill High School – 8:30am – 11:10am
McMahon says the testing schedule still needs to be finalized for 52 more schools in the county, and the dates and times for those tests will be released when finalized.
