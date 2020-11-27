Schedule for mandatory COVID-19 testing released for 30 schools in Onondaga County

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Friday the schedule for 30 schools that will receive mandatory COVID-19 testing in order for the school to stay open for in-person learning.

Currently, parts of Onondaga County are in an orange zone. In order for schools to stay open in an orange zone, every student and staff member must be tested for COVID-19. In a yellow zone, at least 20% of the students and staff at a school need to be tested for COVID-19 in order to stay open.

On Friday, McMahon announced the first phase of schools that will receive the mandatory COVID-19 tests.

Onondaga County says the link to register for a test will be distributed by each individual school district.

Monday, November 30:

All Saints Elementary School – 12:00pm – 1:35pm

Bellevue Elementary School – 8:30am – 12:50pm

Cathedral Academy at Pompeii – 8:30am – 10:35am

Delaware Elementary School – 8:30am – 1:30pm

Dr. King Elementary School – 8:30am – 1:45pm

Faith Heritage – 8:30am – 12:50pm

Franklin Elementary – 8:30am – 2pm

Freemont Elementary – 12pm – 2:25pm

Holy Cross – 12pm – 2:30pm

Jowonio – 8:30am – 11:00am

Living Word Academy – 8:30am – 1:50pm

Lyncourt – 8:30am – 2:20pm

McCarthy @ Beard School – 8:30am – 10:35am

Montessori at Lemoyne – 8:30am – 1:25pm

Montessori School of Syracuse – 8:30am – 10:40am

Most Holy Rosary School – 8:30am – 11am

Onondaga Hill Middle School – 12pm – 2:40pm

Porter Elementary – 8:30am – 12:40pm

Seymour Elementary – 8:30am – 1:45pm

Solvay Middle School – 12:00pm – 2:05pm

Syracuse Hebrew Day School – 8:30am – 10:55am

Webster Elementary – 8:30am – 2:00pm

Tuesday, December 1:

Blessed Sacrament – 8:30am – 11:20am

ESM High School – 12:00pm – 2:25pm

Lyncourt (Day 2) – 8:30am – 8:55am

Moses Dewitt – 8:30am – 11am

Montessori Discovery School – 8:30am – 9:55am

Pine Grove Middle School – 12:00pm – 2:30pm

Tecumseh Elementary School – 12:00pm – 1:50pm

Westhill High School – 8:30am – 11:10am

McMahon says the testing schedule still needs to be finalized for 52 more schools in the county, and the dates and times for those tests will be released when finalized.