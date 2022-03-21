UPDATE (3/23/22 – 12:04 p.m.) — The Town of Geddes Police Department has announced the arrest of Johnathan Palombo for the robbery of Solvay Bank at 3201 W. Genessee St. March 21.

Palombo, who police say is from Schenectady, has also been connected to a slew of other robberies in Central New York. Police believe he robbed the Walmart in the Town of DeWitt two days prior on March 19, a Walmart in Oneida, and stole a vehicle in Montgomery County March 18.

Syracuse Police say they found Palombo in that stolen vehicle, which led to his arrest and linked him to the robberies.

Palombo has been charged with:

Robbery in the 3rd degree and Petit Larceny in the Town of Geddes robbery

Robbery in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and Petit Larceny for the Town of DeWitt robbery

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in Syracuse

Palombo is awaiting charges for the Oneida Walmart robbery by the City of Oneida Police Department.

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department is looking for a man who robbed the Solvay Bank on 3201 W. Genesee Street in the Town of Geddes Monday afternoon.





The man, who you can see in the photos, handed the teller a note and left the bank with an unknow amount of money, according to police. GPD says the suspect was last seen running away from the bank, heading south on South Terry Road, and then west on Dorchester Road behind the bank.

Police believe the suspect to be between 35-40 years old, 5’11”, 220 pounds, with long brown hair and wearing a black surgical mask. He also wore glasses and a dark grey zippered hoodie with dark grey sweatpants and green sneakers.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Town of Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283, or email the department at geddespd@townofgeddes.com.