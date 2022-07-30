ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justin Wells, 32, of Schenectady, appeared in Colonie Town Court on July 27. Wells has plead not guilty to murder, robbery and possession of stolen property, District Attorney P. David Soares says.

The complaint alleges that Wells gave fentanyl to Donald Harmon, 66, on purpose, which resulted in his death. DA Soares said that Wells and Harmon were in the area of the LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Loudon Road in Colonie at the time. Wells is also accused of stealing Harmon’s property, which included a car and two bank cards.

Wells’ prosecution is being handled by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Blain-Lewis and Collin D’Arcy. Wells is currently in jail, awaiting his next appearance in Colonie Town Court scheduled for September 7.

Wells has been charged with the following crimes: