SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Schiller Park will be closed for fall maintenance starting October 11.

Depending on the weather, maintenance will last anywhere from six to eight weeks.

Topdressing, seeding of the fields, and aerating will take place during that time.

There will be no organized and open play on the field while it is being worked on.

If you need soccer goals, they are available at the following locations:

Barry Park

Eastwood Heights Park

Grant Middle School

Lincoln Middle School

Huntington Park

Sunnycrest Park

You must obtain permits to use the parks. Contact Trevor Wallace at twallace@syrgov.net for availability at park sites.

“This soccer field is definitely popular and well-used,” says Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “We`re asking the community to respect the closure to ensure the field has time to restore itself so we can offer healthy and safe playing conditions next season and for years to come.”

Schiller Park will close down again in the spring for maintenance, weather permitting.