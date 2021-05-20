Scholarship created to remember Eva Fuld

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Westmoreland Alumni Association has created a scholarship to remember the 84-year-old retired school teacher who was killed in January 2021.

Matt Perrault, who is now a third grade teacher at Westmoreland Central Schools, had Eva Fuld as a study hall teacher in grade school. He said, she was always willing to help students. “She was just very kind, very soft spoken. Even at the study hall she would try to help, ask you what you were working on.”

Perrault says he and his classmates were devastated when they heard about the retired Spanish teacher’s death, so they felt like they had to do something. “We just didn’t want it to end like that and we just thought this would be a great way to focus on and celebrate her life and her acheivements rather than what had happened to her.”

So they created the Eva Fuld Scholarship to remember her in a way she would have wanted the community to remember her. “Her life was so strongly based in education, and what better way to be remembered than in the school she spent so much time in.”

The scholarship will go to a high school senior who is pursuing foreign language, or someone dedicated to community service. Perrault said both were close to her heart.

To donate, make checks payable to: Westmoreland Alumni Association for Eva Fuld Scholarship.

Send to:

PO Box 281

Westmoreland, N.Y. 13490