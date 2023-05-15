SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, May 16 is when voters can weigh in on their local school district’s 2023-2024 budget and proposals.

While the actual budgets and propositions are on the ballot for many school districts, many schools are choosing board members.

Information for each district in our area can be found below. Results will be seen below when voting results come into the newsroom Tuesday evening.

Please check your school’s voting times for information on when the polls open.

School DistrictPropositionsOpen SeatsBoard of Education Candidates
Adirondack CentralNone2 Michael Kramer
Maureen Healt
James Alger
APWTransportation
Parish Public Library		2 Shawn Clark
Auburn None 3 CJ Calarco
Eli Hernandez
Freddie Wilson III
BaldwinsvilleTransportation
Capital Improvement Project Capital Reserve
Property Acquistion		4 Luke Gasowski
Lyndsey Hodkinson
Donald R. Miller
Alyssa Cortina
Victor Jenkins
Andrew Henty
Victoria (Tori) Perez-Shires
Brookfield   
Camden None4Misty Portner
Thomas Fanning
Katherine Stone
John Dean
Laird Petrie
Canastota3 student transport vehicles4Wesley Hood
Jennifer Kitchen
Bill Haddad
Matt Ciancola
Cato-Meridian  Transportation (purchase 2 buses)
Establish $10 million dollar Capital Reserve Fund		2 Beth Nasholts
Amanda Vallee
Jason Hirvela
Cazenovia Purchase 4 School buses
Public Library Tax		2 Meghan Kelly
Jan Woodworth
Central Square  Transportation Proposition3 Steven Patch
Casey Morey
Kristy Fischmann
ChittenangoPurchase buses3 Geoffrey Zimmer Louis Cianfrocco Edward Gratien
CincinnatusTransportation proposal3*Reached out…waiting for response
Clyde-SavannahBus purchase
Student Ex-Officio Board Member		3Pamela Anstee
Anthony Nicoletta
Debbie Large
John Sloan
Cortland  Bus purchase
Cortland library,		2Janet Griffin
Eileen Bentley
Lorilee Megivern
DeRuyter SchoolsTransportation proposition
Library contribution
Summer recreation		2Daniel Degear
Jodi Wiesing
DrydenSpending plan
School bus bond
Freeville Elementary capital project		3Heather Williams
David Peck
Daniel Mulligan
Lawrence Lyon
DundeeTransportation vehicles
Creation of Capital Reserve Fund
Dundee Library Tax Levy		3 Robert Neu
Jared Webster
Casey Busch
East Syracuse MinoaPurchase buses
Increase East Syracuse Free library levy
Increase Minoa Free library levy.		2John Albanese
Diana LaMattina Abdella
Amalia Skandalis
Fabius PompeyPurchase 1 diesel bus and 1 electric bus and charging station or 2 diesel buses2Andrew Aiken
Denise Fresina DiRienzo
Eric Exelby
Fayetteville-ManliusLevy on Fayetteville Free library and Manlius Library3Jason Catalino
Rebecca Cohen
Mucahide (Heidi) Akavardar
Kristen Purcell
Fulton  Purchase 3 vehicles
capital improvements
capital reserve		None
Geneva  Purchase 8 buses2Tara Petrucci
Kelley Monson
Renee Grant
Groton Establish transportation reserve fund3Kristin Prugh
Cassandra Shurtleff
Sophia Darling
Seth Walpole
Hamilton  Purchase school bus
Student board member, Hamilton Public Library levy		2Thomas Furner
Sunghwan Choe
Travis Ames
Hannibal  Purchase 3 school buses
Levy for the Hannibal free library		3Gregory Hilton
John (Jack) Pope
Holland PatentPurchase 2 buses and 1 passenger van
authorization of capital project		1Kathy Smyth
HomerBus leasing & purchase of Vehicles
Student Member on Board of Education
Phillips Free Library Funding		5John Lawrence
Jessica White
Michelle Marshall
Louis Timothy Martin
Meghan Gilbert
IthacaTransportation
Athletics
Technology		4 Joe Lonsky
Sean Eversley Bradwell
Katie Apker
Garrick Blalock
Christopher Malcolm
Patricia Wasyliw
Adam Krantweiss
Jamesville-Dewitt Keeping bus replacement plan on track
Establish a Capital Reserve Fund
Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville funding 		 4Alisa Albanese (withdrawn)
David Babikian
John Baxter
George “Joe” Gross
Jordan Elbridge 
Maintains programming and extracurricular activities
2.75% levy increase		  
LafayettePurchase two 66-passenger school buses3Jody Gates
Mike LaCava
Larkin Podsiedlik
LansingStudent transportation vehicles4Kari Waters
Matthew Bogumil
John Stevens
Katherine Cole
Liverpool  Purchase school buses
Facility improvements		 3Jecenia Bresett
Stacey Chilbert
Robert Craver
Dan McKeever
John Solazzo
Lyncourt    Salina free library2Kenda Carfagno
Hans Meyer
LyonsAuthorization to expend funds from the Bus Purchase Capital Reserve Fund2Cesar Ortiz
Rich Henry
Janeen Peeso
Scott Bailey
Melissa Taylor
Madison$6,100,000 capital improvement project3Brett Reiter
Tobias Abrams
Jennifer Lavoie
Marcellus    Purchase of Transportation Vehicles
Capital Reserve Expenditure Unassigned Fund Balance Library Levy
 2Shawn Edie
Christine Shea
McGraw Finance 2 student transport vehicles
Increase the taxes levied annually by $10,000 to the sum of $69,500
Pay over said monies to the Lamont Memorial Free Library 		 2Brian Holl
Darrin Osborne
Marisa Zogg 
Mexico    Purchase and finance 5 student transport vehicles3James F. Emery
Darlene E. Upcraft
Susan Teifke
Moravia    Bus purchase
Capital Reserve
Powers Library
 2Andrew Powers
Heidi McNall
Diana Plue
Morrisville Eaton Transportation
Morrisville Public Library
 2Leah Custer-Twiss
Trevor Thieme
Dustin Jones
Mount Markham    Approval of Library Levy3Scot Clark
Jay Kulczak
Jennifer Maine
New Hartford    Proposed tax increase of 1.7%, $683,007 for school bus purchases, furniture replacement, more learning support in high schools
Social worker for mental health support
Funds to continue BOCES services		1Linda Lark
North SyracuseVehicle bonding proposition
Ex-officio non-voting student board member
Change in polling places
School tax levy 3.22%		3Terri Krueger
Joshua Ludden
Michael Mirizio
David Monahan
Xavier Moody-Wusik
Odessa Montour     2 Kyle VanGalder
Jennifer Mosher
Jason Dechow
Erica Lohmeyer
Oneida       
Onondaga    Student transport vehicles, Library2Nathaniel Brown
Laurel Bennett
Oriskany Oriskany Public Library maintenance 3Brian Judycki
Therese Hanna
Nicole Cardarelli
John Stewart
Oswego Transportation
City library levy
Energy performance
Technology and equipment		4William Braun
Sean Callen
Julie Chetney
Pamela Dowd
Lisa Glidden
James Mackenzie
Kristin Norfleet
Otselic Valley Capital Reserve fund
Bus purchase
Addition of a school public library 		  
Phoenix    Purchase of buses
Library levy		3Katherine Kehn
Earl A. Rudy
Wayne Halstead
Port ByronNew buses
Library
Capital Reserve Fund		3Dr. Paul Ryan
Peter Svitavsky
Benjamin Vitale
Pulaski   Bus reserve withdrawal, Increase to Library contribution2Chad Farmer
Travis Rice
Christine Weisenburger
Robin Warren Philips
Red Creek Two sixty-six passenger buses—one is a wheelchair busLarry Curtis
Elizabeth Decker
Brad Dates
Stephanie Folds
Remsen    Bus purchase
Capital reserve creation		1Tara Kennerknecht
Rome Jervis public library
 4
Romulus    Capital reserve fund
Bus capital reserve fund
Bus capital fund
School bus purchase
Library funding		3Thomas Wilson
Erik Carlson
Sandy Creek    Library funding1Heidi Metott
Sherburne Earlville 27 student transport vehicles3Thomas Jusianiec
Ed Potrezeba Jr.
Jerri Webb
Harmon Hoff
Mike Barone
Tina Baker
Skaneateles Bus purchase
Funding for Skaneateles Library		3Dan Evans only board member up for re-election. Voters can vote for any of the board members including
Danielle Fleckenstein
Kerry Brogan
Gary Campbell
Tim Chiavara
Amanda Nugent
Solvay2Lena Rose Orlando
Stephen P. Zalewski
South Seneca    Three school buses, one van  3Ed Grange
Shannon Brock
Mike Paparone
Peter Jennings
Brenda Eastman
Stockbridge Valley      
Trumansburg    Two school buses, one mini school bus,
Ulysses Philomathic Library		2Suzanne Organ
Steven Daly
Gary Astles
Tanya Grove
Tully    Capital Improvement
Three school buses, one wheelchair-accessible bus, one minibus
Tully free library		1Jessica McAnaney
Unadilla Valley    Four leased buses
South New Berlin Library		3Vicky Gregory
Dan Naughton
Richard Potter 
Union Springs  Upgrades to district buildings and facilities (new plumbing), New equipment, vehicle replacement
Springport Free Library		3Ann Marie Daum
Erin Tones
Daniel Testa
Vernon Verona Sherrill    5 school buses2Mark Kinne
Julie McMullen
Andrew Naegele
WaterlooTwo 70- to 74-passenger buses,
One 48-passenger wheelchair bus
Increase the money collected for the Waterloo Library & Historical Society		3Amber Amidon
Karen Burcroff
Brian Dwello
Michael Hayden
Kathryne Jones
Patrick Tellier
Erin Brown
Christopher Felice
Waterville    Two 66-passenger buses, two-30 passenger buses
Library allocations, with an equal amount to be split among Waterville and Oriskany libraries		4Justin Barth
Steve Stanton
Tim Jones
Weedsport  1Colleen Borza
West Genesee Eleven student transport vehicles, two maintenance pick-up trucks
Free library services offered to District residents by the
Fairmount Community Library
Free library services offered
To district residents by Maxwell Memorial Library		3Kathryne A. Moulton
Jeff Rey
M. Reina
Barbara A. Wells, Ph.D, 
Westhill    Acquiree St. Anne’s Church
Four student transport vehicles
Maintenance of the free library services offered to district
residents by the Onondaga Free Library		1
Andrew Hunter
Westmoreland     Three buses2Steven Bulger
Denise Szarek
WhitesboroSix 66-passenger buses, two 30-passenger buses
Establish a capital reserve fund of $10 million to defray the cost of needed equipment and expenses		3 