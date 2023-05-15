SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, May 16 is when voters can weigh in on their local school district’s 2023-2024 budget and proposals.
While the actual budgets and propositions are on the ballot for many school districts, many schools are choosing board members.
Information for each district in our area can be found below. Results will be seen below when voting results come into the newsroom Tuesday evening.
Please check your school’s voting times for information on when the polls open.
|School District
|Propositions
|Open Seats
|Board of Education Candidates
|Adirondack Central
|None
|2
|Michael Kramer
Maureen Healt
James Alger
|APW
|Transportation
Parish Public Library
|2
|Shawn Clark
|Auburn
|None
|3
|CJ Calarco
Eli Hernandez
Freddie Wilson III
|Baldwinsville
|Transportation
Capital Improvement Project Capital Reserve
Property Acquistion
|4
|Luke Gasowski
Lyndsey Hodkinson
Donald R. Miller
Alyssa Cortina
Victor Jenkins
Andrew Henty
Victoria (Tori) Perez-Shires
|Brookfield
|Camden
|None
|4
|Misty Portner
Thomas Fanning
Katherine Stone
John Dean
Laird Petrie
|Canastota
|3 student transport vehicles
|4
|Wesley Hood
Jennifer Kitchen
Bill Haddad
Matt Ciancola
|Cato-Meridian
|Transportation (purchase 2 buses)
Establish $10 million dollar Capital Reserve Fund
|2
|Beth Nasholts
Amanda Vallee
Jason Hirvela
|Cazenovia
|Purchase 4 School buses
Public Library Tax
|2
|Meghan Kelly
Jan Woodworth
|Central Square
|Transportation Proposition
|3
|Steven Patch
Casey Morey
Kristy Fischmann
|Chittenango
|Purchase buses
|3
|Geoffrey Zimmer Louis Cianfrocco Edward Gratien
|Cincinnatus
|Transportation proposal
|3
|*Reached out…waiting for response
|Clyde-Savannah
|Bus purchase
Student Ex-Officio Board Member
|3
|Pamela Anstee
Anthony Nicoletta
Debbie Large
John Sloan
|Cortland
|Bus purchase
Cortland library,
|2
|Janet Griffin
Eileen Bentley
Lorilee Megivern
|DeRuyter Schools
|Transportation proposition
Library contribution
Summer recreation
|2
|Daniel Degear
Jodi Wiesing
|Dryden
|Spending plan
School bus bond
Freeville Elementary capital project
|3
|Heather Williams
David Peck
Daniel Mulligan
Lawrence Lyon
|Dundee
|Transportation vehicles
Creation of Capital Reserve Fund
Dundee Library Tax Levy
|3
|Robert Neu
Jared Webster
Casey Busch
|East Syracuse Minoa
|Purchase buses
Increase East Syracuse Free library levy
Increase Minoa Free library levy.
|2
|John Albanese
Diana LaMattina Abdella
Amalia Skandalis
|Fabius Pompey
|Purchase 1 diesel bus and 1 electric bus and charging station or 2 diesel buses
|2
|Andrew Aiken
Denise Fresina DiRienzo
Eric Exelby
|Fayetteville-Manlius
|Levy on Fayetteville Free library and Manlius Library
|3
|Jason Catalino
Rebecca Cohen
Mucahide (Heidi) Akavardar
Kristen Purcell
|Fulton
|Purchase 3 vehicles
capital improvements
capital reserve
|None
|Geneva
|Purchase 8 buses
|2
|Tara Petrucci
Kelley Monson
Renee Grant
|Groton
|Establish transportation reserve fund
|3
|Kristin Prugh
Cassandra Shurtleff
Sophia Darling
Seth Walpole
|Hamilton
|Purchase school bus
Student board member, Hamilton Public Library levy
|2
|Thomas Furner
Sunghwan Choe
Travis Ames
|Hannibal
|Purchase 3 school buses
Levy for the Hannibal free library
|3
|Gregory Hilton
John (Jack) Pope
|Holland Patent
|Purchase 2 buses and 1 passenger van
authorization of capital project
|1
|Kathy Smyth
|Homer
|Bus leasing & purchase of Vehicles
Student Member on Board of Education
Phillips Free Library Funding
|5
|John Lawrence
Jessica White
Michelle Marshall
Louis Timothy Martin
Meghan Gilbert
|Ithaca
|Transportation
Athletics
Technology
|4
|Joe Lonsky
Sean Eversley Bradwell
Katie Apker
Garrick Blalock
Christopher Malcolm
Patricia Wasyliw
Adam Krantweiss
|Jamesville-Dewitt
|Keeping bus replacement plan on track
Establish a Capital Reserve Fund
Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville funding
|4
|Alisa Albanese (withdrawn)
David Babikian
John Baxter
George “Joe” Gross
|Jordan Elbridge
Maintains programming and extracurricular activities
2.75% levy increase
|Lafayette
|Purchase two 66-passenger school buses
|3
|Jody Gates
Mike LaCava
Larkin Podsiedlik
|Lansing
|Student transportation vehicles
|4
|Kari Waters
Matthew Bogumil
John Stevens
Katherine Cole
|Liverpool
|Purchase school buses
Facility improvements
|3
|Jecenia Bresett
Stacey Chilbert
Robert Craver
Dan McKeever
John Solazzo
|Lyncourt
|Salina free library
|2
|Kenda Carfagno
Hans Meyer
|Lyons
|Authorization to expend funds from the Bus Purchase Capital Reserve Fund
|2
|Cesar Ortiz
Rich Henry
Janeen Peeso
Scott Bailey
Melissa Taylor
|Madison
|$6,100,000 capital improvement project
|3
|Brett Reiter
Tobias Abrams
Jennifer Lavoie
|Marcellus
|Purchase of Transportation Vehicles
Capital Reserve Expenditure Unassigned Fund Balance Library Levy
|2
|Shawn Edie
Christine Shea
|McGraw
|Finance 2 student transport vehicles
Increase the taxes levied annually by $10,000 to the sum of $69,500
Pay over said monies to the Lamont Memorial Free Library
|2
|Brian Holl
Darrin Osborne
Marisa Zogg
|Mexico
|Purchase and finance 5 student transport vehicles
|3
|James F. Emery
Darlene E. Upcraft
Susan Teifke
|Moravia
|Bus purchase
Capital Reserve
Powers Library
|2
|Andrew Powers
Heidi McNall
Diana Plue
|Morrisville Eaton
|Transportation
Morrisville Public Library
|2
|Leah Custer-Twiss
Trevor Thieme
Dustin Jones
|Mount Markham
|Approval of Library Levy
|3
|Scot Clark
Jay Kulczak
Jennifer Maine
|New Hartford
|Proposed tax increase of 1.7%, $683,007 for school bus purchases, furniture replacement, more learning support in high schools
Social worker for mental health support
Funds to continue BOCES services
|1
|Linda Lark
|North Syracuse
|Vehicle bonding proposition
Ex-officio non-voting student board member
Change in polling places
School tax levy 3.22%
|3
|Terri Krueger
Joshua Ludden
Michael Mirizio
David Monahan
Xavier Moody-Wusik
|Odessa Montour
|2
|Kyle VanGalder
Jennifer Mosher
Jason Dechow
Erica Lohmeyer
|Oneida
|Onondaga
|Student transport vehicles, Library
|2
|Nathaniel Brown
Laurel Bennett
|Oriskany
|Oriskany Public Library maintenance
|3
|Brian Judycki
Therese Hanna
Nicole Cardarelli
John Stewart
|Oswego
|Transportation
City library levy
Energy performance
Technology and equipment
|4
|William Braun
Sean Callen
Julie Chetney
Pamela Dowd
Lisa Glidden
James Mackenzie
Kristin Norfleet
|Otselic Valley
|Capital Reserve fund
Bus purchase
Addition of a school public library
|Phoenix
|Purchase of buses
Library levy
|3
|Katherine Kehn
Earl A. Rudy
Wayne Halstead
|Port Byron
|New buses
Library
Capital Reserve Fund
|3
|Dr. Paul Ryan
Peter Svitavsky
Benjamin Vitale
|Pulaski
|Bus reserve withdrawal, Increase to Library contribution
|2
|Chad Farmer
Travis Rice
Christine Weisenburger
Robin Warren Philips
|Red Creek
|Two sixty-six passenger buses—one is a wheelchair bus
|Larry Curtis
Elizabeth Decker
Brad Dates
Stephanie Folds
|Remsen
|Bus purchase
Capital reserve creation
|1
|Tara Kennerknecht
|Rome
|Jervis public library
|4
|Romulus
|Capital reserve fund
Bus capital reserve fund
Bus capital fund
School bus purchase
Library funding
|3
|Thomas Wilson
Erik Carlson
|Sandy Creek
|Library funding
|1
|Heidi Metott
|Sherburne Earlville
|27 student transport vehicles
|3
|Thomas Jusianiec
Ed Potrezeba Jr.
Jerri Webb
Harmon Hoff
Mike Barone
Tina Baker
|Skaneateles
|Bus purchase
Funding for Skaneateles Library
|3
|Dan Evans only board member up for re-election. Voters can vote for any of the board members including
Danielle Fleckenstein
Kerry Brogan
Gary Campbell
Tim Chiavara
Amanda Nugent
|Solvay
|2
|Lena Rose Orlando
Stephen P. Zalewski
|South Seneca
|Three school buses, one van
|3
|Ed Grange
Shannon Brock
Mike Paparone
Peter Jennings
Brenda Eastman
|Stockbridge Valley
|Trumansburg
|Two school buses, one mini school bus,
Ulysses Philomathic Library
|2
|Suzanne Organ
Steven Daly
Gary Astles
Tanya Grove
|Tully
|Capital Improvement
Three school buses, one wheelchair-accessible bus, one minibus
Tully free library
|1
|Jessica McAnaney
|Unadilla Valley
|Four leased buses
South New Berlin Library
|3
|Vicky Gregory
Dan Naughton
Richard Potter
|Union Springs
|Upgrades to district buildings and facilities (new plumbing), New equipment, vehicle replacement
Springport Free Library
|3
|Ann Marie Daum
Erin Tones
Daniel Testa
|Vernon Verona Sherrill
|5 school buses
|2
|Mark Kinne
Julie McMullen
Andrew Naegele
|Waterloo
|Two 70- to 74-passenger buses,
One 48-passenger wheelchair bus
Increase the money collected for the Waterloo Library & Historical Society
|3
|Amber Amidon
Karen Burcroff
Brian Dwello
Michael Hayden
Kathryne Jones
Patrick Tellier
Erin Brown
Christopher Felice
|Waterville
|Two 66-passenger buses, two-30 passenger buses
Library allocations, with an equal amount to be split among Waterville and Oriskany libraries
|4
|Justin Barth
Steve Stanton
Tim Jones
|Weedsport
|1
|Colleen Borza
|West Genesee
|Eleven student transport vehicles, two maintenance pick-up trucks
Free library services offered to District residents by the
Fairmount Community Library
Free library services offered
To district residents by Maxwell Memorial Library
|3
|Kathryne A. Moulton
Jeff Rey
M. Reina
Barbara A. Wells, Ph.D,
|Westhill
|Acquiree St. Anne’s Church
Four student transport vehicles
Maintenance of the free library services offered to district
residents by the Onondaga Free Library
|1
Andrew Hunter
|Westmoreland
|Three buses
|2
|Steven Bulger
Denise Szarek
|Whitesboro
|Six 66-passenger buses, two 30-passenger buses
Establish a capital reserve fund of $10 million to defray the cost of needed equipment and expenses
|3