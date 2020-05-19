School budget vote to be absentee ballot only

(WSYR-TV) — No in-person voting for school budgets on Tuesday as was originally planned.

So, instead of turning out to the polls, you’ll want to watch your mailbox next week.

Every registered voter in each school district will get an absentee ballot, with a postage-paid return envelope.

“Normally we wouldn’t be spending a quarter of that on our voting process, so just one more thing that was an unanticipated expectation and then by the way they all have to be hand-counted,” said Mark Potter, the superintendent of Liverpool Schools.

All the ballots have to be returned by June 9. Potter said how quickly they’re counted depends on how big the district is and how many people mail them back in.