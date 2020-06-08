School budget votes 2020

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — In March, school districts had a week or less to figure out how to switch from teaching kids in classrooms to using the Internet and computers to continue to educate children in a distance learning scenario.

Now school districts, the only unit of government that requires voter approval for its annual budget, face a new challenge: Giving district residents a chance to vote on a school budget without going to the polls.

In a budget election delayed about a month later than normal, there will be no in person voting Tuesday. All votes must be cast by absentee ballot, and that process has not gone smoothly as hoped. Several districts report third party vendors hired to mail out the ballots had delays getting the ballots out to voters.

As a result, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that he will issue an executive order that will allow districts to accept absentee ballots received by mail up to June 16.

Districts also face tight budgets. The New York State Budget adopted in April provided state aid for schools that contained no increase over the previous school year, prompting districts to cut positions, most through attrition, some actually laying off staff while maintaining programs.

But things could get tighter for school districts later this year. Business closings and mass layoffs caused by the pandemic drastically cut the state’s revenue generated by sales taxes and income taxes.

The state budget contains a provision allowing the governor to withhold up to 20 percent of the promised aid payments from school districts depending on state finances.

So with that uncertainty, school districts are asking voters to approve budgets. NewsChannel 9 found no district in our area that went above the state’s tax cap.

Below is a list of budgets, as well as any propositions on the ballot and the names of candidates running for school board.

We do not know when we will have complete results because all ballots are being counted by hand and absentees have until June 16 to arrive at school district offices.

