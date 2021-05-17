School budget votes are on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

(WSYR-TV) — School districts in Central New York and across the state have Tuesday, May 18 circled on their calendars. Taxpayers will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of the board of education. 

Unlike last year, voters will be able to cast ballots in-person, although voting by absentee is still an option.

Nearly every district in Central New York has budget proposals within the state imposed property tax cap of 2%, which means the budget needs just a simple majority to pass.

A list of Central New York schools, their proposed budgets, propositions, and board candidates are listed below:

ADIRONDACK CENTRAL

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $31,567,889
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $30,052,380
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Amanda Sturtevant, Robert Healt

APW

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $33,166,285.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $33,166,285.00
  • Within the tax cap:Yes
  • Propositions: Request for bus replacement 
  • Open Board Seats:3
  • Board Candidates: John Britton, Michael Hale, Brad Tanner, Karen Oakes

AUBURN

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $63,273,015.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $60,712,894.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Isabelle Wellaur, Kathleen Rhodes, Ian Philliips, Patrick Mahunik, Salvatore Giangreco, Nate Garland, Rachel Cysc, Matteo Bartolotta

BALDWINSVILLE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget:  $114,375,039.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget:  $112,259,824.00 
  • Within the tax cap: 
  • Propositions: Annual bus purchase, capital project
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Anthony Germano, Tanya Rosado-Barringer, Frank Matus, Shelly Bligh Goeckel 

BROOKFIELD

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $7,192,137.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $7,076,100.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Valerie Nolan

CAMDEN

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $53,590,578.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $52,590,578.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Energy Performance Contract
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Richard Paul, Nicole Gerber, Randi Swancott

CANASTOTA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $32,812,350.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,613,948.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: budget, 2 buses, student board member
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Deborah New, Kathleen Niles

CATO-MERIDIAN

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $22,459,281.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $20,893,690.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Jenny Kyle, Michael Lees

CAZENOVIA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $32,746,000.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,052,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: school bus purchase, library tax
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: JoAnne Race, Ron Luteran, David Mehlbaum

CENTRAL SQUARE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $85,963,942.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $81,325,857.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions:  2021-22 General Fund Budget, School Transportation Vehicles, Continuous Registration
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Chance Nickerson, Allison Douglas, Lorraine Wood

CHITTENANGO

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $42,012,343.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $41,293,599.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus proposition
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: James Boswell, Daniel Mayer, Russell Wehner (all incumbents)

CINCINNATUS

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,203,633.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $16,753,939.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: School bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Debra Kressler, Jessica Latta

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,762,120.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,035,010.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase, ex-officio board member
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: 

CORTLAND

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $50,848,256.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $50,170,001.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase, Cortland Free Library budget
  • Open Board Seats: 4
  • Board Candidates: Brett Barns, Donald Chu, Christine Gregory, Lauren Mossotti-Kline, Eugene Waldbauer

DERUYTER

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,895,190.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,325,712.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Transportation, library, summer recreation, capital reserve fund
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Jeremy Wilken

DRYDEN

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $43,537,952.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $42,826,418.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 4
  • Board Candidates: Ronald Szymanski, Lawrence Lyon, Justin St. Juliana, Nancy Crawford, Joan Stock, Bridget Flanigan

DUNDEE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,961,102.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $19,382,128.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Library tax levy, transportation vehicles
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Brittany Gibson (incumbent)

EAST SYRACUSE MINOA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $88,012,248.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $84,149,032.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Lori Aird, Susan Cain

FABIUS POMPEY

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $20,035,232.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $19,880,705.00
  • Within the tax cap: No
  • Propositions: School Budget, 2 Bus Purchases, Security Enhancements
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Donald Neugebauer, William Heselden IV, Carlena Wallace

FAYETTEVILLE MANLIUS

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $93,417,637.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $88,298,298.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: School buses and two library props one for Fayetteville and Manlius
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Daniel Seidberg, Sharon Lindars, Marissa Joy Mims

FULTON

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $57,200,463
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $55,825,626
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Student transportation vehicles, library tax prop, public library candidates
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Nicholas DeGelorm, Fallon Cooper, Jessica Pappalardo, Jennfer Mainville

GENEVA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $60,127,333.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $59,040,705.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus acquisition
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Mary Farnsworth (incumbent), Holly Sweeny, Randall Grenier

GROTON

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,366,177.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,972,668.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: 2 incumbents

HAMILTON

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,032,840.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,395,564.00
  • Within the tax cap: 
  • Propositions: 
  • Open Board Seats: 1 
  • Board Candidates: 

HANNIBAL

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $36,310,500.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $35,210,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus reserve fund
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: K. Michael LaFaurney, Tammy Miner, Chris Long

HOLLAND PATENT

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: 
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $35,256,643.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Michael Garrett

HOMER

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $44,266,152.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $44,292,939.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus leasing
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Charles Tummino, Kenneth Slade, Emily Olsenwik

ITHACA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $145,179,885.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $145,179,885.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Nicole LaFave, Moira Lang, Ann Reichlin, Kelly Evans

JAMESVILLE DEWITT

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $60,179,653.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $58,640,975.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Five new buses, collect tax for community library
  • Open Board Seats: 4
  • Board Candidates: Kelly Austin, Rev. H. Bernard Alex, Ruth Arena, Lisa M. McKenney, Scott Ogata, Emily Costello, Carolyn Souser, Jalal Zoghby

JORDAN ELBRIDGE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $33,812,000.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,390,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Front-facing cameras on buses
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: William Yard, Annette Gustafson

LAFAYETTE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,620,086.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $14,559,752.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Amy Roe-Ryan, Ronald (Shawn) Reyburn, Nicholaas Moltion, Jennifer Morgan Ortlieb, Rusty J. Haas, Sarah Stanton

LANSING

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $54,749,178.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $52,795,298.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Jillian Manupella, Stephanie DiPalma, Andrea Fairhurst

LIVERPOOL

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $168,363,709.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $166,173,358.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus and vehicle proposition, capital reserve funds
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Hayley Downs, Joseph Morawski, Richard Pento, Katherine Roberts

LYNCOURT

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $12,060,000.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,570,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Salina Free Library
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Kimberly Vespi, David Florczyk

LYONS

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,283,390.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,719,112.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Bob Ohmann, Martha Bailey, Rena Reed, Randy Wadhams

MADISON

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,181,980.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $10,975,715.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Buses, Capital reserve fund
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Jessica Clark, Jennah Turner

MARCELLUS

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $38,456,593.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $37,844,964.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Buses
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Michael McAuliff, Kelly Rossiter, Shawn Edie

MCGRAW 

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,426,242.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,029,945.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Transportation
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Tony Opera, Cheryl Kenyon, Michael Murray

MEXICO

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $59,627,200.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $57,619,200.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Five buses
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Amy Shaw, Autumn Pigeon, Chad Bigelow

MORAVIA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,143,256.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,238,869.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Three buses
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Leigh Hess, Neil Stevens, Mary Owen, Jennifer Bilinski

MORRISVILLE EATON

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,882,168.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $17,301,978.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Transportation, Morrisville Public Library
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Nichole Doroshenko, Steven Broedel, Bob Woodruff, Megan Dooley

MOUNT MARKHAM

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $28,388,000.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $28,388,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Cynthia Miller, Tom Huxtable

NEW HARTFORD

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $55,633,097.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $54,599,294.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: John Jadhon

NORTH SYRACUSE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $180,258,744.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $172,567,744.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: 
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Paul Farfaglia, Michelle Henry, Beth Kramer, Xavier moody-Wuskik, Nicole Planty, Mark Thorne

ODESSA MONTOUR

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,880,462.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $16,904,975.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase, library taxes
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Dana Sgrecci, Robert Halpin, Kurt Anderson

ONEIDA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $48,072,943.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $46,654,593.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Buses, Capital reserve fund
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Kurt Gormley, Breyt Coakley

ONONDAGA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,190,109.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,599,385.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Two buses, Tax for the library
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Incumbents

ORISKANY

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,277,997.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $10,785,712.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Amy Mayo (incumbent)

OSWEGO

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $91,159,811.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $88,505,455.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Ten buses, Oswego City Public Library
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Tom Ciappa, Sallye Glennen, Sean Ohnmacht, Jacob Southworth

OSTELIC VALLEY

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,912,611.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,783,427.00
  • Within the tax cap: 
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Gregory Brown, Andy Collins

PHOENIX

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $49,518,145.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $47,335,501.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Purchase of buses
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: James Graham

PORT BYRON

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $22,729,686.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,293,645.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Library fund
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Joseph Verdi, Melinda Quanbeck

PULASKI

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $27,929,000.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $27,617,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus reserve
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Bill Wood, Joel Southwell, Todd Masuicca

RED CREEK

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,702,538.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $23,098,448.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Katherine Madigan, Christian Paige, Amy Sanzotta, Kimberly Allen, Wiliam DuMont, Jolean Bliss, Kyle Meddaugh (incumbent)

REMSEN

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $13,598,332.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,198,752.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Jeannie Scouten

ROME

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $122,980,692.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $122,607,537.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Craig Ferretti, Elena Cardwell-Reddick, Dr. Stephen Hampe, Felicia James-Williams, Anna Megerell

ROMULUS

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $12,633,899.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $12,986,226.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Board of Education separate annual tax, bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Beth Buckley, Tennille Brewer, Write in candidate

SANDY CREEK

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $18,080,116.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $17,825,017.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: John Macklen, Mark Haynes, Kevin Halsey

SHERBURNE EARLVILLE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,786,219.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,709,920.00
  • Within the tax cap: 
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Peter Karaman, Debra Kurtz

SKANEATELES

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $35,918,226.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $34,037,340.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus maintenance
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Rob Bennett, Michael Kell, joe Goethe, Kelly Brogan, Amanda Nugent

SOUTH SENECA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $24,980,340.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,687,093.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Board of Education tax, bus purchase
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: 

STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,954,120.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,755,782.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Carol Garrett, Keith Joseph, Kirstin Guinto, Johnathan Strain

TRUMANSBURG

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $28,382,245.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $25,841,073.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Dana Robson, Megan Williams, Daniel Trippett

TULLY

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $21,893,037.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $21,455,530.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Library tax
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Andrea Bastedo-Mourey, Debbie Vito, Edward Wortley II

UNADILLA VALLEY

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,446,865.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,187,569.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Mark Davis, Carrie Meade (Incumbents)

UNION SPRINGS

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,393,804.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $18,334,610.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Capital Reserve Buses, Springport Free Library
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Carol Quill, Jeffrey Culver, Michael Parker

UTICA

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $194,162,957.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $186,643,034.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Library funding
  • Open Board Seats: 
  • Board Candidates: 

VERNON VERONA SHERRILL

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $41,755,498.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $40,960,857.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Personal voter registration
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Frank Frey

WATERLOO

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $43,530,958.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $41,531,228.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Bus purchase, library monies, vehicle reserve fun
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Andrew Bennett, Brian Dwello, Caitlin Ryan, Ellen Hughes

WATERVILLE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,096,357.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $18,952,886.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Waterville Public Library & CW Clark Memorial Library
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Linda Hughes (incumbent), Jason Acker, David Poyer

WEEDSPORT

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $20,423,622.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $20,295,324.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: $6.7 Capital Project for infrastructure, performing arts and athletics
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Incumbent

WEST GENESEE

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $92,895,256.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $92,199,225.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: 11 buses, Maxwell Public Library tax, Fairmount Library tax, Onondaga Library tax,
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Eric A. Bacon, Kimberly B. Coyne, Vladimiro Hart-Zavoli

WESTHILL

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $41,671,857.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $40,704,000.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: Vehicle purchase, Onondaga Free Library
  • Open Board Seats: 1
  • Board Candidates: Lisa O’Reilly (incumbent)

WESTMORELAND

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,643,089.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $23,134,442.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: School buses, use of capital reserve
  • Open Board Seats: 2
  • Board Candidates: Katrina Bratge, John Acee

WHITESBORO

  • 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $74,702,240.00
  • 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $71,801,276.00
  • Within the tax cap: Yes
  • Propositions: None
  • Open Board Seats: 3
  • Board Candidates: Michael Head, Steven Szatko, Thomas Schoen Jr.

