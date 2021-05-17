School budget votes are on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

(WSYR-TV) — School districts in Central New York and across the state have Tuesday, May 18 circled on their calendars. Taxpayers will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of the board of education.

Unlike last year, voters will be able to cast ballots in-person, although voting by absentee is still an option.

Nearly every district in Central New York has budget proposals within the state imposed property tax cap of 2%, which means the budget needs just a simple majority to pass.

A list of Central New York schools, their proposed budgets, propositions, and board candidates are listed below:

ADIRONDACK CENTRAL

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $31,567,889

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $30,052,380

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Amanda Sturtevant, Robert Healt

APW

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $33,166,285.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $33,166,285.00

Within the tax cap:Yes

Propositions: Request for bus replacement

Open Board Seats:3

Board Candidates: John Britton, Michael Hale, Brad Tanner, Karen Oakes

AUBURN

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $63,273,015.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $60,712,894.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Isabelle Wellaur, Kathleen Rhodes, Ian Philliips, Patrick Mahunik, Salvatore Giangreco, Nate Garland, Rachel Cysc, Matteo Bartolotta

BALDWINSVILLE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $114,375,039.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $112,259,824.00

Within the tax cap:

Propositions: Annual bus purchase, capital project

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Anthony Germano, Tanya Rosado-Barringer, Frank Matus, Shelly Bligh Goeckel

BROOKFIELD

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $7,192,137.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $7,076,100.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Valerie Nolan

CAMDEN

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $53,590,578.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $52,590,578.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Energy Performance Contract

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Richard Paul, Nicole Gerber, Randi Swancott

CANASTOTA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $32,812,350.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,613,948.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: budget, 2 buses, student board member

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Deborah New, Kathleen Niles

CATO-MERIDIAN

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $22,459,281.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $20,893,690.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Jenny Kyle, Michael Lees

CAZENOVIA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $32,746,000.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,052,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: school bus purchase, library tax

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: JoAnne Race, Ron Luteran, David Mehlbaum

CENTRAL SQUARE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $85,963,942.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $81,325,857.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: 2021-22 General Fund Budget, School Transportation Vehicles, Continuous Registration

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Chance Nickerson, Allison Douglas, Lorraine Wood

CHITTENANGO

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $42,012,343.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $41,293,599.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus proposition

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: James Boswell, Daniel Mayer, Russell Wehner (all incumbents)

CINCINNATUS

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,203,633.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $16,753,939.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: School bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Debra Kressler, Jessica Latta

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,762,120.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,035,010.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase, ex-officio board member

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates:

CORTLAND

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $50,848,256.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $50,170,001.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase, Cortland Free Library budget

Open Board Seats: 4

Board Candidates: Brett Barns, Donald Chu, Christine Gregory, Lauren Mossotti-Kline, Eugene Waldbauer

DERUYTER

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,895,190.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,325,712.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Transportation, library, summer recreation, capital reserve fund

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Jeremy Wilken

DRYDEN

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $43,537,952.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $42,826,418.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 4

Board Candidates: Ronald Szymanski, Lawrence Lyon, Justin St. Juliana, Nancy Crawford, Joan Stock, Bridget Flanigan

DUNDEE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,961,102.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $19,382,128.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Library tax levy, transportation vehicles

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Brittany Gibson (incumbent)

EAST SYRACUSE MINOA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $88,012,248.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $84,149,032.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Lori Aird, Susan Cain

FABIUS POMPEY

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $20,035,232.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $19,880,705.00

Within the tax cap: No

Propositions: School Budget, 2 Bus Purchases, Security Enhancements

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Donald Neugebauer, William Heselden IV, Carlena Wallace

FAYETTEVILLE MANLIUS

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $93,417,637.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $88,298,298.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: School buses and two library props one for Fayetteville and Manlius

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Daniel Seidberg, Sharon Lindars, Marissa Joy Mims

FULTON

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $57,200,463

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $55,825,626

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Student transportation vehicles, library tax prop, public library candidates

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Nicholas DeGelorm, Fallon Cooper, Jessica Pappalardo, Jennfer Mainville

GENEVA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $60,127,333.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $59,040,705.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus acquisition

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Mary Farnsworth (incumbent), Holly Sweeny, Randall Grenier

GROTON

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,366,177.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,972,668.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: 2 incumbents

HAMILTON

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,032,840.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,395,564.00

Within the tax cap:

Propositions:

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates:

HANNIBAL

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $36,310,500.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $35,210,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus reserve fund

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: K. Michael LaFaurney, Tammy Miner, Chris Long

HOLLAND PATENT

2021-22 Proposed Budget:

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $35,256,643.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Michael Garrett

HOMER

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $44,266,152.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $44,292,939.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus leasing

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Charles Tummino, Kenneth Slade, Emily Olsenwik

ITHACA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $145,179,885.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $145,179,885.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Nicole LaFave, Moira Lang, Ann Reichlin, Kelly Evans

JAMESVILLE DEWITT

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $60,179,653.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $58,640,975.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Five new buses, collect tax for community library

Open Board Seats: 4

Board Candidates: Kelly Austin, Rev. H. Bernard Alex, Ruth Arena, Lisa M. McKenney, Scott Ogata, Emily Costello, Carolyn Souser, Jalal Zoghby

JORDAN ELBRIDGE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $33,812,000.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,390,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Front-facing cameras on buses

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: William Yard, Annette Gustafson

LAFAYETTE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,620,086.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $14,559,752.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Amy Roe-Ryan, Ronald (Shawn) Reyburn, Nicholaas Moltion, Jennifer Morgan Ortlieb, Rusty J. Haas, Sarah Stanton

LANSING

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $54,749,178.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $52,795,298.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Jillian Manupella, Stephanie DiPalma, Andrea Fairhurst

LIVERPOOL

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $168,363,709.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $166,173,358.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus and vehicle proposition, capital reserve funds

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Hayley Downs, Joseph Morawski, Richard Pento, Katherine Roberts

LYNCOURT

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $12,060,000.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,570,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Salina Free Library

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Kimberly Vespi, David Florczyk

LYONS

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,283,390.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,719,112.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Bob Ohmann, Martha Bailey, Rena Reed, Randy Wadhams

MADISON

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,181,980.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $10,975,715.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Buses, Capital reserve fund

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Jessica Clark, Jennah Turner

MARCELLUS

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $38,456,593.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $37,844,964.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Buses

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Michael McAuliff, Kelly Rossiter, Shawn Edie

MCGRAW

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,426,242.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,029,945.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Transportation

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Tony Opera, Cheryl Kenyon, Michael Murray

MEXICO

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $59,627,200.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $57,619,200.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Five buses

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Amy Shaw, Autumn Pigeon, Chad Bigelow

MORAVIA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,143,256.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,238,869.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Three buses

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Leigh Hess, Neil Stevens, Mary Owen, Jennifer Bilinski

MORRISVILLE EATON

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,882,168.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $17,301,978.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Transportation, Morrisville Public Library

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Nichole Doroshenko, Steven Broedel, Bob Woodruff, Megan Dooley

MOUNT MARKHAM

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $28,388,000.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $28,388,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Cynthia Miller, Tom Huxtable

NEW HARTFORD

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $55,633,097.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $54,599,294.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: John Jadhon

NORTH SYRACUSE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $180,258,744.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $172,567,744.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions:

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Paul Farfaglia, Michelle Henry, Beth Kramer, Xavier moody-Wuskik, Nicole Planty, Mark Thorne

ODESSA MONTOUR

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,880,462.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $16,904,975.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase, library taxes

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Dana Sgrecci, Robert Halpin, Kurt Anderson

ONEIDA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $48,072,943.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $46,654,593.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Buses, Capital reserve fund

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Kurt Gormley, Breyt Coakley

ONONDAGA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,190,109.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,599,385.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Two buses, Tax for the library

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Incumbents

ORISKANY

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,277,997.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $10,785,712.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Amy Mayo (incumbent)

OSWEGO

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $91,159,811.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $88,505,455.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Ten buses, Oswego City Public Library

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Tom Ciappa, Sallye Glennen, Sean Ohnmacht, Jacob Southworth

OSTELIC VALLEY

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,912,611.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,783,427.00

Within the tax cap:

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Gregory Brown, Andy Collins

PHOENIX

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $49,518,145.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $47,335,501.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Purchase of buses

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: James Graham

PORT BYRON

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $22,729,686.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,293,645.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Library fund

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Joseph Verdi, Melinda Quanbeck

PULASKI

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $27,929,000.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $27,617,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus reserve

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Bill Wood, Joel Southwell, Todd Masuicca

RED CREEK

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,702,538.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $23,098,448.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Katherine Madigan, Christian Paige, Amy Sanzotta, Kimberly Allen, Wiliam DuMont, Jolean Bliss, Kyle Meddaugh (incumbent)

REMSEN

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $13,598,332.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,198,752.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Jeannie Scouten

ROME

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $122,980,692.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $122,607,537.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Craig Ferretti, Elena Cardwell-Reddick, Dr. Stephen Hampe, Felicia James-Williams, Anna Megerell

ROMULUS

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $12,633,899.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $12,986,226.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Board of Education separate annual tax, bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Beth Buckley, Tennille Brewer, Write in candidate

SANDY CREEK

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $18,080,116.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $17,825,017.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: John Macklen, Mark Haynes, Kevin Halsey

SHERBURNE EARLVILLE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,786,219.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,709,920.00

Within the tax cap:

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Peter Karaman, Debra Kurtz

SKANEATELES

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $35,918,226.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $34,037,340.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus maintenance

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Rob Bennett, Michael Kell, joe Goethe, Kelly Brogan, Amanda Nugent

SOUTH SENECA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $24,980,340.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,687,093.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Board of Education tax, bus purchase

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates:

STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,954,120.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,755,782.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Carol Garrett, Keith Joseph, Kirstin Guinto, Johnathan Strain

TRUMANSBURG

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $28,382,245.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $25,841,073.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Dana Robson, Megan Williams, Daniel Trippett

TULLY

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $21,893,037.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $21,455,530.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Library tax

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Andrea Bastedo-Mourey, Debbie Vito, Edward Wortley II

UNADILLA VALLEY

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,446,865.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,187,569.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: None

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Mark Davis, Carrie Meade (Incumbents)

UNION SPRINGS

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,393,804.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $18,334,610.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Capital Reserve Buses, Springport Free Library

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Carol Quill, Jeffrey Culver, Michael Parker

UTICA

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $194,162,957.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $186,643,034.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Library funding

Open Board Seats:

Board Candidates:

VERNON VERONA SHERRILL

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $41,755,498.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $40,960,857.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Personal voter registration

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Frank Frey

WATERLOO

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $43,530,958.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $41,531,228.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Bus purchase, library monies, vehicle reserve fun

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Andrew Bennett, Brian Dwello, Caitlin Ryan, Ellen Hughes

WATERVILLE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,096,357.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $18,952,886.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Waterville Public Library & CW Clark Memorial Library

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Linda Hughes (incumbent), Jason Acker, David Poyer

WEEDSPORT

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $20,423,622.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $20,295,324.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: $6.7 Capital Project for infrastructure, performing arts and athletics

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Incumbent

WEST GENESEE

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $92,895,256.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $92,199,225.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: 11 buses, Maxwell Public Library tax, Fairmount Library tax, Onondaga Library tax,

Open Board Seats: 3

Board Candidates: Eric A. Bacon, Kimberly B. Coyne, Vladimiro Hart-Zavoli

WESTHILL

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $41,671,857.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $40,704,000.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: Vehicle purchase, Onondaga Free Library

Open Board Seats: 1

Board Candidates: Lisa O’Reilly (incumbent)

WESTMORELAND

2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,643,089.00

2020-21 Proposed Budget: $23,134,442.00

Within the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: School buses, use of capital reserve

Open Board Seats: 2

Board Candidates: Katrina Bratge, John Acee

WHITESBORO