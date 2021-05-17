School budget votes are on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know

(WSYR-TV) — School districts in Central New York and across the state have Tuesday, May 18 circled on their calendars. Taxpayers will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of the board of education.
Unlike last year, voters will be able to cast ballots in-person, although voting by absentee is still an option.
Nearly every district in Central New York has budget proposals within the state imposed property tax cap of 2%, which means the budget needs just a simple majority to pass.
A list of Central New York schools, their proposed budgets, propositions, and board candidates are listed below:
ADIRONDACK CENTRAL
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $31,567,889
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $30,052,380
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Amanda Sturtevant, Robert Healt
APW
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $33,166,285.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $33,166,285.00
- Within the tax cap:Yes
- Propositions: Request for bus replacement
- Open Board Seats:3
- Board Candidates: John Britton, Michael Hale, Brad Tanner, Karen Oakes
AUBURN
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $63,273,015.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $60,712,894.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Isabelle Wellaur, Kathleen Rhodes, Ian Philliips, Patrick Mahunik, Salvatore Giangreco, Nate Garland, Rachel Cysc, Matteo Bartolotta
BALDWINSVILLE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $114,375,039.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $112,259,824.00
- Within the tax cap:
- Propositions: Annual bus purchase, capital project
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Anthony Germano, Tanya Rosado-Barringer, Frank Matus, Shelly Bligh Goeckel
BROOKFIELD
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $7,192,137.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $7,076,100.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Valerie Nolan
CAMDEN
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $53,590,578.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $52,590,578.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Energy Performance Contract
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Richard Paul, Nicole Gerber, Randi Swancott
CANASTOTA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $32,812,350.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,613,948.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: budget, 2 buses, student board member
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Deborah New, Kathleen Niles
CATO-MERIDIAN
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $22,459,281.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $20,893,690.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Jenny Kyle, Michael Lees
CAZENOVIA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $32,746,000.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,052,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: school bus purchase, library tax
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: JoAnne Race, Ron Luteran, David Mehlbaum
CENTRAL SQUARE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $85,963,942.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $81,325,857.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: 2021-22 General Fund Budget, School Transportation Vehicles, Continuous Registration
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Chance Nickerson, Allison Douglas, Lorraine Wood
CHITTENANGO
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $42,012,343.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $41,293,599.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus proposition
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: James Boswell, Daniel Mayer, Russell Wehner (all incumbents)
CINCINNATUS
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,203,633.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $16,753,939.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: School bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Debra Kressler, Jessica Latta
CLYDE-SAVANNAH
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,762,120.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,035,010.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase, ex-officio board member
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates:
CORTLAND
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $50,848,256.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $50,170,001.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase, Cortland Free Library budget
- Open Board Seats: 4
- Board Candidates: Brett Barns, Donald Chu, Christine Gregory, Lauren Mossotti-Kline, Eugene Waldbauer
DERUYTER
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,895,190.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,325,712.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Transportation, library, summer recreation, capital reserve fund
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Jeremy Wilken
DRYDEN
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $43,537,952.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $42,826,418.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 4
- Board Candidates: Ronald Szymanski, Lawrence Lyon, Justin St. Juliana, Nancy Crawford, Joan Stock, Bridget Flanigan
DUNDEE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,961,102.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $19,382,128.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Library tax levy, transportation vehicles
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Brittany Gibson (incumbent)
EAST SYRACUSE MINOA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $88,012,248.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $84,149,032.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Lori Aird, Susan Cain
FABIUS POMPEY
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $20,035,232.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $19,880,705.00
- Within the tax cap: No
- Propositions: School Budget, 2 Bus Purchases, Security Enhancements
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Donald Neugebauer, William Heselden IV, Carlena Wallace
FAYETTEVILLE MANLIUS
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $93,417,637.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $88,298,298.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: School buses and two library props one for Fayetteville and Manlius
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Daniel Seidberg, Sharon Lindars, Marissa Joy Mims
FULTON
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $57,200,463
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $55,825,626
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Student transportation vehicles, library tax prop, public library candidates
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Nicholas DeGelorm, Fallon Cooper, Jessica Pappalardo, Jennfer Mainville
GENEVA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $60,127,333.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $59,040,705.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus acquisition
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Mary Farnsworth (incumbent), Holly Sweeny, Randall Grenier
GROTON
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,366,177.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,972,668.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: 2 incumbents
HAMILTON
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,032,840.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,395,564.00
- Within the tax cap:
- Propositions:
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates:
HANNIBAL
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $36,310,500.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $35,210,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus reserve fund
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: K. Michael LaFaurney, Tammy Miner, Chris Long
HOLLAND PATENT
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget:
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $35,256,643.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Michael Garrett
HOMER
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $44,266,152.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $44,292,939.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus leasing
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Charles Tummino, Kenneth Slade, Emily Olsenwik
ITHACA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $145,179,885.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $145,179,885.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Nicole LaFave, Moira Lang, Ann Reichlin, Kelly Evans
JAMESVILLE DEWITT
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $60,179,653.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $58,640,975.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Five new buses, collect tax for community library
- Open Board Seats: 4
- Board Candidates: Kelly Austin, Rev. H. Bernard Alex, Ruth Arena, Lisa M. McKenney, Scott Ogata, Emily Costello, Carolyn Souser, Jalal Zoghby
JORDAN ELBRIDGE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $33,812,000.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $31,390,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Front-facing cameras on buses
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: William Yard, Annette Gustafson
LAFAYETTE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,620,086.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $14,559,752.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Amy Roe-Ryan, Ronald (Shawn) Reyburn, Nicholaas Moltion, Jennifer Morgan Ortlieb, Rusty J. Haas, Sarah Stanton
LANSING
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $54,749,178.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $52,795,298.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Jillian Manupella, Stephanie DiPalma, Andrea Fairhurst
LIVERPOOL
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $168,363,709.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $166,173,358.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus and vehicle proposition, capital reserve funds
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Hayley Downs, Joseph Morawski, Richard Pento, Katherine Roberts
LYNCOURT
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $12,060,000.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,570,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Salina Free Library
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Kimberly Vespi, David Florczyk
LYONS
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,283,390.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,719,112.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Bob Ohmann, Martha Bailey, Rena Reed, Randy Wadhams
MADISON
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,181,980.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $10,975,715.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Buses, Capital reserve fund
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Jessica Clark, Jennah Turner
MARCELLUS
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $38,456,593.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $37,844,964.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Buses
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Michael McAuliff, Kelly Rossiter, Shawn Edie
MCGRAW
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $14,426,242.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,029,945.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Transportation
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Tony Opera, Cheryl Kenyon, Michael Murray
MEXICO
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $59,627,200.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $57,619,200.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Five buses
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Amy Shaw, Autumn Pigeon, Chad Bigelow
MORAVIA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,143,256.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,238,869.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Three buses
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Leigh Hess, Neil Stevens, Mary Owen, Jennifer Bilinski
MORRISVILLE EATON
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,882,168.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $17,301,978.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Transportation, Morrisville Public Library
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Nichole Doroshenko, Steven Broedel, Bob Woodruff, Megan Dooley
MOUNT MARKHAM
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $28,388,000.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $28,388,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Cynthia Miller, Tom Huxtable
NEW HARTFORD
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $55,633,097.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $54,599,294.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: John Jadhon
NORTH SYRACUSE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $180,258,744.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $172,567,744.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions:
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Paul Farfaglia, Michelle Henry, Beth Kramer, Xavier moody-Wuskik, Nicole Planty, Mark Thorne
ODESSA MONTOUR
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $17,880,462.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $16,904,975.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase, library taxes
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Dana Sgrecci, Robert Halpin, Kurt Anderson
ONEIDA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $48,072,943.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $46,654,593.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Buses, Capital reserve fund
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Kurt Gormley, Breyt Coakley
ONONDAGA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,190,109.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,599,385.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Two buses, Tax for the library
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Incumbents
ORISKANY
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,277,997.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $10,785,712.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Amy Mayo (incumbent)
OSWEGO
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $91,159,811.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $88,505,455.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Ten buses, Oswego City Public Library
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Tom Ciappa, Sallye Glennen, Sean Ohnmacht, Jacob Southworth
OSTELIC VALLEY
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,912,611.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,783,427.00
- Within the tax cap:
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Gregory Brown, Andy Collins
PHOENIX
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $49,518,145.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $47,335,501.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Purchase of buses
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: James Graham
PORT BYRON
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $22,729,686.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,293,645.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Library fund
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Joseph Verdi, Melinda Quanbeck
PULASKI
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $27,929,000.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $27,617,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus reserve
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Bill Wood, Joel Southwell, Todd Masuicca
RED CREEK
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,702,538.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $23,098,448.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Katherine Madigan, Christian Paige, Amy Sanzotta, Kimberly Allen, Wiliam DuMont, Jolean Bliss, Kyle Meddaugh (incumbent)
REMSEN
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $13,598,332.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $13,198,752.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Jeannie Scouten
ROME
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $122,980,692.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $122,607,537.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Craig Ferretti, Elena Cardwell-Reddick, Dr. Stephen Hampe, Felicia James-Williams, Anna Megerell
ROMULUS
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $12,633,899.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $12,986,226.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Board of Education separate annual tax, bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Beth Buckley, Tennille Brewer, Write in candidate
SANDY CREEK
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $18,080,116.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $17,825,017.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: John Macklen, Mark Haynes, Kevin Halsey
SHERBURNE EARLVILLE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $25,786,219.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,709,920.00
- Within the tax cap:
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Peter Karaman, Debra Kurtz
SKANEATELES
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $35,918,226.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $34,037,340.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus maintenance
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Rob Bennett, Michael Kell, joe Goethe, Kelly Brogan, Amanda Nugent
SOUTH SENECA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $24,980,340.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $24,687,093.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Board of Education tax, bus purchase
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates:
STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $11,954,120.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $11,755,782.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Carol Garrett, Keith Joseph, Kirstin Guinto, Johnathan Strain
TRUMANSBURG
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $28,382,245.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $25,841,073.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Dana Robson, Megan Williams, Daniel Trippett
TULLY
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $21,893,037.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $21,455,530.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Library tax
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Andrea Bastedo-Mourey, Debbie Vito, Edward Wortley II
UNADILLA VALLEY
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,446,865.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $22,187,569.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Mark Davis, Carrie Meade (Incumbents)
UNION SPRINGS
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,393,804.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $18,334,610.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Capital Reserve Buses, Springport Free Library
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Carol Quill, Jeffrey Culver, Michael Parker
UTICA
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $194,162,957.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $186,643,034.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Library funding
- Open Board Seats:
- Board Candidates:
VERNON VERONA SHERRILL
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $41,755,498.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $40,960,857.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Personal voter registration
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Frank Frey
WATERLOO
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $43,530,958.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $41,531,228.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Bus purchase, library monies, vehicle reserve fun
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Andrew Bennett, Brian Dwello, Caitlin Ryan, Ellen Hughes
WATERVILLE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $19,096,357.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $18,952,886.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Waterville Public Library & CW Clark Memorial Library
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Linda Hughes (incumbent), Jason Acker, David Poyer
WEEDSPORT
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $20,423,622.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $20,295,324.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: $6.7 Capital Project for infrastructure, performing arts and athletics
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Incumbent
WEST GENESEE
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $92,895,256.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $92,199,225.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: 11 buses, Maxwell Public Library tax, Fairmount Library tax, Onondaga Library tax,
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Eric A. Bacon, Kimberly B. Coyne, Vladimiro Hart-Zavoli
WESTHILL
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $41,671,857.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $40,704,000.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: Vehicle purchase, Onondaga Free Library
- Open Board Seats: 1
- Board Candidates: Lisa O’Reilly (incumbent)
WESTMORELAND
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $23,643,089.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $23,134,442.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: School buses, use of capital reserve
- Open Board Seats: 2
- Board Candidates: Katrina Bratge, John Acee
WHITESBORO
- 2021-22 Proposed Budget: $74,702,240.00
- 2020-21 Proposed Budget: $71,801,276.00
- Within the tax cap: Yes
- Propositions: None
- Open Board Seats: 3
- Board Candidates: Michael Head, Steven Szatko, Thomas Schoen Jr.