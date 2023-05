TOWN OF VENICE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is handling a serious accident that happened this afternoon in the Town of Venice.

911 confirmed that the crash involving a Southern Cayuga School bus and an SUV, both totaled.

There were no kids on the school bus.

Three patients were taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital.

It is not confirmed at this time if the patients were in the SUV or the bus, or the extent of their injuries.