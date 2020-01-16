School bus carrying children involved in minor collision

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A school bus carrying children was involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon, no injuries were reported.

According to Syracuse Police, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Kirkpatrick Street and Park Street to respond to a minor collision involving a Ford Taurus and a school bus.

The school bus was carrying children in the age range of 5-10. Three children reported minor pain and were transported from the scene.

The bus had minor damage to its front bumper, and was able to finish its route and transport the remaining children on the bus.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was not injured.

No tickets were issued.

