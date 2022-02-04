School Bus driver at Sherburne-Earlville School District arrested for Forcible Touching

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bus driver for the Sherburne-Earlville School District was arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed he inappropriately touched three students, police say.

According to State Police, Douglas C. Webb, 61, of Sherburne, N.Y., was arrested for the misdemeanors of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child on February 3 after an investigation revealed he inappropriately touched three students, ages 14, 15, and 16.

Webb was arrested and arraigned before a judge. He was released on his recognizance, and the victims were issued stay-away orders of protection, according to State Police.