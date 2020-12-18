School Bus Rollover Near St. Luke’s Hospital

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and Champlin Ave has been re-opened.
A two vehicle accident on Champlin Ave, near the House of the Good Shepherd, resulted in a school bus flipping on its side. There were children on board the school bus at the time of the incident. They reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The school bus is from the Fort Plain School District.
