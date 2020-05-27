Interactive Maps

School districts continue to plan for the fall

(WSYR-TV) — School classrooms are empty now, but districts are already starting to plan for what things might look like this fall if students and teachers are allowed back.

Liverpool has formed a committee to address the issues, but the superintendent said they have more questions than answers right now.

“What’s going to happen with buses, social spacing, the auditorium, the gym, the cafeteria, these large groups?” said Mark Potter, the Liverpool School District superintendent. “Are we going to be limited with the number of individuals? Do we have to test kids, measure temperatures of kids and staff?”

Potter told NewsChannel 9 that they will try to come up with a plan that can meet whatever CDC, State Education and Health Department guidance that is issued, whenever that comes out.

The state has formed a Reimagine Education Advisory Council to help as schools prepare to reopen while protecting health and safety.

Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea is part of that planning team.

