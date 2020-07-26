School districts to submit their reopening plans to the state by the end of the week

(WSYR-TV) — A huge week for school districts across New York is about to begin. By the end of business on Friday, school districts’ plans to reopen need to be turned in, and the state decides who gets a passing grade.

In order to reopen, schools need contingency plans. The state says schools have to have in-person, hybrid and distance learning models ready to go.

Costs are climbing as the number of extra items needed for schools to reopen continues to grow.

For example, the Fayetteville-Manlius School District superintendent estimated his district would need 300,000 masks. Along with the masks, every school will need hand sanitizer too.

For students to be able to learn at home, Chromebooks are a must, and there’s been a shortage for some districts.

If kids are allowed back in the classroom, it will look much different.

The six feet of distancing is required by the State Education Department and the New York State Department of Health for school buildings.

A North Syracuse classroom’s carpet for group seating, a cluster of desks and overflowing bookshelves have all been removed and replaced with 12 desks placed six feet apart in all directions, in order to abide with the social distancing rules.

North Syracuse Central School District Superintendent Dan Bowles said, “It’s important to have face to face contact where possible, and that’s where we’re recognizing, to the extent possible, we want kids in our schools.”

So far, Central Square is one of the only school districts in Central New York to submit their reopening plans to the state.