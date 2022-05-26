CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Since the Texas School shooting, many schools have amped up security with law enforcement doing more patrols, but some districts already have School Resource Officers.

Two of the SROs at Central Square School District explains while they’re armed, they still have a mission to build relationships with the students and staff. Officer Nelson Aquino works at the elementary school and he wins the kids over with his goofy personality.

Officer Jamey Locastro works in the high school, and he knows students there love food.

“So I came up with doughnut with a cop Friday. So I would go and buy doughnut holes and I would try to get the students to take doughnuts from me and I would tell them no these are good doughtnuts because I’m a cop and that makes me an expert so you should try one.” Locastro said that was his way of breaking the ice.

Officer Locastro said building these relationships are not only good for them, but the community too. “It’s important for them to feel comfortable to come and talk to me because if our worst day was to happen and they knew about it, I want them to feel like they can come to talk to me, I want them to feel like they can trust me. I also think it’s important for people to see the human side of what it is to be a police officer.”

Both Locastro and Nelson Aquino said they want the kids to know they’re there for anything they need.

“I give and I get a lot of hugs, but I’m basically there just to be another adult that kids can come to and talk to.” Locastro said, “they’re my kids. I love them and they love me back.”

Currently the Central Square School District has six SPOs.