LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jennifer Prusinowski has been a school social worker for 25 years, but she’s worked in the Liverpool Central School District for 15 years and she’s filed many reports of neglect and abuse.

She says over the years, students have come to her when they feel something needs to be reported, or she notices something and then makes a report. “If I have a student who presents to me and they tell me they were abused in some way, or they have a bruise, or they have a mark that they can’t explain, and being older students, I will ask them more questions.” She said once that verbal report is made, she (a mandated reporter) needs to call the hotline and submit paperwork with a description of what happened within 48 hours. “I will call child protective — which is now the state line — so we will call the child protective hotline, and I will explain the situation to them first, and say ‘This is what I see, this is what the student reported.'”

Prusinowski said officials down in Albany will decide whether to accept the report or not. “Then I give them the information, you know the demographics, the names, the ages, all those things.” She says a CPS worker usually calls her within an hour or two. “A local CPS worker will call to get additional information and then they’ll plan to come in that day, or they’ll go to the house if it’s late in the day here or if the student has left for BOCES or if the student isn’t in school, so it just depends on the situation.”

She says it doesn’t matter how many times she needs to call because she wants her students to be safe. “I think the student needs to know that we have their back and we want to help and if they are trusting enough with that information, I want them to understand that we hear them.”