School supply drive at Summerwood Pediatrics on Sunday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Though the school year is already underway, some students are just now heading back into the classroom and any family who needs some help making sure their kids are prepared can stop by a school supply giveaway this weekend.
Fidelis Care and Summerwood Pediatrics will be giving away 5,000 free school supplies and face masks on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last. The address for Summerwood Pediatrics is 4811 Buckley Road in Liverpool.
