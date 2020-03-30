CNY Schools donate PPE to St. Joseph’s Health, hospital asking for more donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health has received personal protective equipment donations from local schools, but much more is needed.

LeMoyne College’s Chemistry Department gave the hospital more than 10,000 pairs of examination gloves.

Holy Cross School in DeWitt gave the hospital isolation gowns and hospital-grade sanitation wipes.

Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse gave the hospital masks.

We are taking it day by day. It’s a constant challenge to get what we need to keep our patients and colleagues safe during this pandemic. We can’t get PPE in stock fast enough using our traditional channels. Joe Bick – RN, Manager of Emergency Management and Disaster Preparedness

St. Joseph’s Health is asking schools in Central New York to consider donating any extra PPE they may have.

The hospital needs the following:

Masks

Gowns

Eyewear

Hand sanitizer

Thermometers

Face shields

The donated items must be commercially made and in their original, unopened packaging.

Anyone with donations has been asked to call (315) 214-6855.