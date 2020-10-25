Schools in 4 separate Central New York districts transition to remote learning after positive COVID-19 tests

(WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School, Skaneateles High School, Cicero-North Syracuse High School and Palermo Elementary School in the Mexico Central School District will all transition to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases within their schools.

Liverpool High School:

Students in the Liverpool High School will be learning remotely on Monday, October 26, after it was discovered that a student within the school recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says the Onondaga County Health Department will contact anyone who was in close contact with the student who tested positive.

Students or staff that are considered to have been in close contact with the student who tested positive will have to quarantine. They will not be allowed back into the high school until they are cleared by the health department.

Full-day Liverpool High School BOCES students will attend school as normal. If they have their own transportation, half-day BOCES students can attend their BOCES classes as normal, otherwise they will be remote for the entire day.

All other schools within the Liverpool School District will continue with their hybrid learning models on Monday. The high school hopes to welcome students back for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Skaneateles High School:

The Skaneateles High School will move to remote learning for Monday, October 26 after the school district learned a teacher within the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Skaneateles Superintendent, the teacher who tested positive primarily works with sophomore high school students.

The school district is in the process of identifying who may have been in close contact with the teacher, and those individuals will be contacted by the Onondaga Health Department over the next 48 hours. The students and staff who are deemed to have been in close contact with the teacher who tested positive will also be contacted by the high school’s principal.

The Skaneateles High School is the only school within the school district that is affected by the positive COVID-19 test. All other schools within the district will continue with in-person learning on Monday.

Skaneateles High School hopes to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Cicero-North Syracuse High School:

Students in the Cicero-North Syracuse High School will be learning remotely on Monday, October 26 after the school district learned that a student within the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the C-NS School District, the student who tested positive was last in school on Tuesday, October 20 and is currently under a quarantine.

If a student or staff member is deemed to have been in close contact with this student, they will be contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department and be told to quarantine.

The C-NS High School is the only school within the district that is affected by the positive COVID-19 case. All other schools within the district will continue to follow their hybrid schedule on Monday.

For any questions, reference the Cicero-North Syracuse School District’s website or contact Principal Jamie Sullivan at 315-218-4002.

Palermo Elementary School:

Palermo Elementary School will be moving to remote learning for two weeks, after it was discovered on Sunday that a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Mexico Central School District, the staff member who tested positive was last in school on Thursday, October 22 and experienced no symptoms at the time.

The Oswego County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing. Any individual who is deemed to have been in close contact with the staff member will be called by the health department and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Because several staff members have to quarantine for 14 days, Palermo Elementary School will be following the remote learning model from Monday, October 26 until at least Friday, November 6. The school hopes to welcome back students for in-person learning on Monday, November 9.

All other schools within the Mexico Central School District will remain open for in-person learning at this time.