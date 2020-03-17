Schools turning in to meal sites for students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the recent developments of COVID-19 in our area, all schools across Onondaga County are now closed earlier than expected under a directive by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon had planned to closed all schools on Friday, but once there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in our area, he says the county went into mitigation mode. Now, schools like Dr. Weeks in Syracuse will be turned into meal sites for those who will be missing their daily meals because of the school closures.

Across the county, there will be nearly three dozen sites offering a bagged breakfast and lunch for pickup Monday through Friday. Each district may have a different model based on their needs, but nobody will be gathering in one space to sit down and have a meal. It will all be based on a pickup and dropoff model. The food will be prepped by the school districts and it’ll be available for free to all kids 18 and under, regardless if they are Syracuse City School District students.

“The idea of free and reduced lunch is not just an urban district. We went through all this over the weekend and the most affluent school district in our community has 15% of the kids getting free lunch and breakfast. We have some suburban districts where that number is over 50%,” McMahon said.

The meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily at those nearly three dozen pickup sites in Syracuse. Other suburban districts will also have pickup spots.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9