Schumer admits to spending thousands on cheesecake

(CNN) — Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer readily admits he spends thousands of dollars on cheesecake.
He said Sunday his guilty pleasure is dessert from Junior’s Cheesecake in New York.
FEC filings show the friends of Schumer PAC have shelled out more than $8,000 there in less than a decade.
Schumer says he shares the sweets.
Schumer’s office says he likes all the flavors, but he thinks the plain cheesecake allows one to really enjoy the Junior’s recipe.
