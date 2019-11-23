Schumer calls for immediate action to prevent a third year of Lake Ontario flooding

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the St. Lawrence Seaway to take immediate steps to prevent a third year of flooding along the Lake Ontario Shoreline.

In a letter released on Friday, Schumer asked the St. Lawrence Seaway to increase outflows at the Moses-Saunders Dam.

Lake Ontario’s water level currently 19 inches higher than the average for this time of the year. Schumer urged the Saint Lawrence Seaway to institute all the enhanced security protocols to enable increased dam outflows.

“After experiencing record flooding in 2017 and again last year, Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River communities are once again being threatened with sky-high water levels—so it is critical for the St. Lawrence Seaway to reinstate requirements that shippers use all safety precautions so that dam outflows can be increased before it’s too late.,” “Specifically, I’m urging the Seaway to again implement all of these measures and support increasing the outflows of the Moses-Saunders Dam. With the risk of a repeat of these immense damages looming, we must take every measure possible to protect communities along Lake Ontario.”

Senator Charles Schumer