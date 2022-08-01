TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive says an unnamed company’s decision to build a computer chip manufacturing facility at the White Pine Business Park could be made and announced in the next two-to-four weeks.

Detailing the expected impact of Central New York being selected for the factory, County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9, “What we’re talking about is tens of thousands of jobs and economic opportunity for our kids and grandkids that we haven’t seen before.”

The pending project has been an inspiration for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who visited the site Monday, to prioritize his “CHIPS and Science” bill, legislation he says was written with Onondaga County in mind.

The bill, having passed the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.

Schumer said: “I’ve met with these folks and they have at least 50 questions and we have better answers than just about any other place.”

The specific benefits of the White Pine Business Park being touted to prospective companies include its site size, its placement near a pre-existing National Grid substation on Caughdenoy Road, its proximity to highways, waterways and water treatment facilities.

McMahon said: “We’ve always had the best site. We’ve made the site bigger. It’s the country’s newest mega site. We have the best infrastructure, the best utilities and we have the best people.”