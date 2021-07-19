Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $25 million in funds for water and waste management in Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced that nearly $25 million in federal funding will go towards upgrading public water and waste management in select towns in New York.

The $24,993,000 in funding will go to five towns in the state, including the Town of Hastings and the Town of Volney, both in Oswego County.

The money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants fund, and will go towards reducing “health and sanitary deficiencies” in those New York towns.

“This funding will provide critical upgrades to waste management systems across Upstate New York and improve the health, welfare, and safety of residents living in these rural communities,” said Senator Gillibrand.