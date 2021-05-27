Schumer, Gillibrand urging USDA to provide additional funding to NYS dairy farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senators are urging the United States Department of Agriculture to provide funding to dairy farmers in New York.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator and Chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on livestock and Dairy Kirsten Gillibrand called on the USDA to provide additional relief to New York dairy farmers that were impacted financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senators claimed that following the creation of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in 2020, dairy farmers received less support than other producers.

Senator Schumer stated that the USDA provided dairy farmers with the “smallest allocation of CFAP payments” of the four payment categories, which included acreage-based, sales commodities, livestock, and dairy.

Schumer and Gillibrand added that as dairy is the largest sector of the agriculture industry in New York, but in recent years, dairy farmers have “struggles to keep up with declining prices and an unstable dairy market.”

Both urged the USDA to provide more direct payments and assistance to these farmers through new and existing programs.

“New York’s dairy farmers are the lifeblood of the Upstate economy and have been squeezed by the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator Schumer. “For an industry that had razor thin margins before the pandemic, for some of our dairy farmers, receiving additional federal assistance is the difference between keeping their farms and losing their livelihoods. After many were forced to dump milk and lose out on revenue streams with school and restaurant closures, direct payments from CFAP were a lifeline for our dairy farmers and they must continue for New York’s dairy industry to recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic.”

“Dairy farmers in New York State have been under financial strain for years due to an unstable market and unfair pricing — now the economic toll of the pandemic has made it nearly impossible for many to recover. Hardworking small- and mid-sized farmers deserve relief and CFAP payments have been a lifeline for them,” added Senator Gillibrand. “Continuing these payments would not only give dairy farmers the relief they need as they continue to face the fallout of the pandemic, but also help stem the loss of dairy farms we are seeing across the Northeast.”

Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand’s letter to the USDA can be read below: