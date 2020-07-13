Schumer: Local governments should get federal funding as McConnell softens ‘bankruptcy’ stance

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) says Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse can expect direct funding from the federal government in the next stimulus bill being considered.

Schumer tells NewsChannel 9 that is was a failure of the early stimulus bills that the two biggest governments in Central New York didn’t benefit from the millions sent to other communities.

Schumer also indicated that his Republican counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has softened his stance on funding local and state governments.

In April, McConnell said, “I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route.”

The CARES Act, passed in April, only provided economic relief to local governments with populations larger than 500,000 people.

Monroe County, with 741,770, received about $129 million. Onondaga County, which falls just under the cut-off with 460,528, got nothing.

On Monday, Schumer said McConnell got blowback for his comments, even from within his home state of Kentucky, and is leaning more toward allowing money directly designated for states, counties, cities, towns and villages.

A new bill, which Schumer says will be debated over the next few weeks and voted on hopefully by August, includes $37 billion for New York State and another $32 billion shared by the local governments of the state.

For the many weeks Schumer worked from his home in New York City, he heard from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Specifically, Walsh summed up the concern at a briefing on Friday.

“Without that federal aid, it is going to be devastating on the City of Syracuse. More importantly, on the people of the City of Syracuse, those we serve,” Walsh said.

Both Syracuse and Onondaga County are funded largely on sales tax, a revenue source hit hard by the pandemic’s effect on business. Expected money the governments set their 2020 budgets on is suddenly gone.

Since Onondaga County is facing a nearly $100 million hole, layoffs might be the only way to balance the budget.

