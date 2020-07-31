CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he won’t vote in favor of a coronavirus stimulus bill that won’t include funding for both school districts and county governments.
Schumer spoke outside Cazenovia High School, along with school administrators, to push others to support the Democratic-led version of the next relief package.
Not long after he submitted his plan to the State Education Department, Cazenovia’s superintendent tells NewsChannel 9 that his pandemic-related costs will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly headed toward $1 million.
Cazenovia is one of the few school districts to bring back every student, every day. But the superintendent warns any plan is only as good as the costly supplies needed to make it happen.
The $3 trillion Democratic version, already approved by the House of Representatives, goes far beyond what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Republican plan includes.
Schumer wants to see billions for state and local governments, billions for schools, protection for people being evicted and funding for hungry children.
Since both parties of New York’s delegation support funding for local governments, Schumer says people with relatives out of state should call and convince their Republican senators that it’s needed.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Sen. Whitehouse advocates for student loan forgiveness due to pandemic
- Schumer pledges to not approve stimulus bill without funding for both schools and counties
- Section of Grand Avenue in Syracuse closed to westbound traffic through August 4th
- Liverpool man pleads guilty to robbing multiple banks in western New York
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App