Schumer wants Feds to help local hospitals with more cash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide needed cash to Crouse Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Schumer says both hospitals did not receive any money from the Public Health Services and Support Emergency Fund’s (PHSSEF) initial distribution of aid to hospitals financially struggling because of COVID-19.

Hospitals like Crouse and St. Joseph’s lost important revenue streams when they cancelled elective surgeries to make sure enough beds and staff were available to treat COVID-19 cases.

Schumer says the hospitals did not receive any federal aid in the last two distributions of the funding.

He says there is still $70 billion in funding available in the budget and no additional legislation is needed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9–