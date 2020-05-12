Schuyler County reports first COVID-19 case in over a month

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its first COVID-19 case in over one month.

The county reported its 10th case on Tuesday afternoon after their first nine all recovered from the virus. Ten people in the county are also in a mandated quarantine or isolation and 640 people have tested negative.

Schuyler County did not report where the newest case was or the age of the patient. So far cases in Schuyler County have included residents as early as their 20s to those in their 70s.

The county is part of the Southern Tier region and borders the Finger Lakes region, both of which received approval from Governor Cuomo to begin reopening on May 15.

