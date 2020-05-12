Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Schuyler County reports first COVID-19 case in over a month

Local News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported its first COVID-19 case in over one month.

The county reported its 10th case on Tuesday afternoon after their first nine all recovered from the virus. Ten people in the county are also in a mandated quarantine or isolation and 640 people have tested negative.

Schuyler County did not report where the newest case was or the age of the patient. So far cases in Schuyler County have included residents as early as their 20s to those in their 70s.

The county is part of the Southern Tier region and borders the Finger Lakes region, both of which received approval from Governor Cuomo to begin reopening on May 15.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected