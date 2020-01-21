Schuyler County Sheriff Deputy Yessman named New York State Deputy Sheriff of the Year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Yessman has been named the New York State Deputy Sheriff of the Year.



Courtesy Schuyler County NY Sheriff Facebook

Deputy Yessman was recognized for rescuing a man from a house fire in the Village of Watkins Glen in September 2019.

Deputy Yessman is the first two time winner of this award and is the son of Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman.