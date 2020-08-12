Schweinfurth Art Center completes air system upgrades as new exhibit opens

(WSYR-TV) — The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has completed $500,000 worth of upgrades to its air system.

The new system can replace air every 30 minutes inside the building.

This all comes as the facility had been working to retrofit the facility for COVID-19 protocols and to get ready for their new exhibit “Made in New York.”

That exhibit opened to the public on Tuesday.

Stay Connected