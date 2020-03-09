Science Olympiad state tournaments cancelled due to coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two upcoming Science Olympiad state tournaments scheduled in the Syracuse area have been canceled.

The Division C tournament at Le Moyne College on March 13-14, 2020 has been canceled. The Science Olympiad Board received word from Le Moyne College’s COVID-19 Task Force that the college is no longer in a position to host the State Tournament.

Also, with the growing concern for the health and welfare of all the students impacted, both at Le Moyne College and Science Olympiad, it was in the best interest of all involved, that the 2020 New York State Science Olympiad State Tournament, Division C be canceled.

Additionally, the Division B tournament at East Syracuse Minoa H.S. on April 17-18, 2020, has been called off as well.

According to officials, the coronavirus situation will likely get worse before it gets better and in the interests of the students’ health and welfare, the 2020 New York State Science Olympiad State Tournament is canceled.

