Science Summer Camps At The M.O.S.T.

Like most public places, The Museum of Science and Technology has closed its doors due to COVID-19 but they’re continuing their mission to keep kids learning this summer. While the M.O.S.T. plans to reopen in Phase Four of Restart New York, President Lauren Kochian tells us they will be open every week this summer for day camps starting June 29.

The M.O.S.T. summer camps range from ages 4-15. To learn more you can visit Most.org