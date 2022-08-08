(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend.

Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy is drum major of the Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band.

Many traditions will remain the same this year, keeping in line with what people expect from the Scottish Games & Celtic Festival. One thing that is different, however, is that there will be merchandise on sale to aid in the humanitarian crisis happening in Ukraine.

The games have a long history here in Central New York; this is their 79th annual celebration. After the depression, Onondaga Lake Park came into existence, and the festivities moved there in 1945. In the late 80s, the festival moved to Long Branch Park, and that’s where the games take place to this day.

For more information on the Scottish Games & Celtic Festival, visit their website at CNYScottishGames.org.