Scriba woman who killed boyfriend in 2006 has sentence commuted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo

(WSYR-TV) — A Scriba woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend back in 2006 has had her sentence commuted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A jury decided that Theresa Debo intentionally shot and killed her boyfriend Richard Moore.

As of Thursday, she had served 16 years of a 22-year-to-life sentence.

Debo had no prior criminal record. The governor’s commutation also noted that Debo was removed from an abusive family environment and placed in foster care.

In her time behind bars, she earned certification as a hospice aide and has participated in several animal caretaker training programs.