‘Scrubs’ Actor, Syracuse alum Sam Lloyd dead at 56

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 27: Actor Sam Lloyd arrives at a third season DVD launch event and season five wrap party for the television series “Scrubs” at the Rain Nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort April 27, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The season three DVD will be released on May 9, 2006. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse University Alumni Sam Lloyd, known for his role in the 2000’s sitcom ‘Scrubs’ has died at the age of 56.

Lloyd died in Los Angeles Friday according to a statement from his talent agency, although no exact cause of death was given.

In 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and cancer, which later spread to his spine and lungs. The diagnosis came just a few weeks after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child, a boy.

The actor and musician played Ted Buckland, a lawyer and a capella singer on the show ‘Scrubs.’

His band ‘The Blanks’ which also appeared on the show more than a dozen times and has two albums.

During his more than 30-year career, Lloyd also appeared on shows like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Modern Family,’ as well as in movies like ‘Galaxy Quest.’