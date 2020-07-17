SCSD asking for parents’ input for reopening schools

Syracuse City School District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District (SCSD) is looking for parents’ input before finalizing plans for the upcoming school year.

Parents are invited to share their experiences with distance learning this past spring and their preferences for the return of school in the fall.

The survey includes questions about staggered scheduling, the challenges parents and students may face if schools must go back to a distance learning model, technology capabilities, and open suggestions for improvements.

If you are a parent of a SCSD student, you can complete the survey here.

School districts must submit their plans for review and approval from New York State by July 31.

