SCSD Board of Education to vote on Superintendent Jaime Alicea’s reappointment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School Board is set to vote on Superintendent Jaime Alicea’s reappointment on Wednesday.
According to the proposal, the superintendent is asking that his contract be extended with no raise, due to the anticipated financial hardship facing the district because of COVID-19.
Alicea currently makes $215,000 a year and started with the district more than 30 years ago as a teaching assistant.
The regularly scheduled meeting will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m., but there can be no physical attendance by members of the public.
Despite the meeting starting at 4 p.m., the Board plans to vote on immediately entering into an Executive Session at that time.
The public portion of the meeting will take place after that session, which the Board believes will be around 5:30 p.m.
To watch the full live stream of the meeting, click here.
